A waterfront mansion with a wine room and hair salon on the Coral Gables Waterway sold for $12.3 million.

Records show 287 Rada CT Investment LLC sold the home at 287 Rada Court in Coral Gables to Mark H. Hasner as trustee of The 287 Rada Court Trust. Hasner is an attorney based in Miami.

The selling entity is managed by Aurelio Leyva and Jonathan Leyva. Aurelio Leyva is president and CEO of the Miami-based manufacturing company CE, while Jonathan Leyva is the director of the same company, according to their LinkedIn pages.

Aurelio Leyva sold a Gables Estates mansion for $11.5 million in 2019.

The selling entity purchased the property in 2014 for $3.4 million, records show. In 2016, the corporation filed to construct a new single-family house. It was finished in 2018.

The home listed in 2017 for $14 million. The most recent asking price was $15 million in May 2020. Aurelio Leyva, along with Lissette Garcia, with Leyva International Realty, represented the sellers.

Property records show the 8,319-square-foot mansion has six bedrooms and eight-and-a-half bathrooms with a one-bedroom, one-bathroom guest house.

The home features an elevator and a two-car garage, in addition to a wine room and hair salon, according to the listing. The property has 125 feet of water frontage and is next door to the Cocoplum Yacht Club.

Last month in Coral Gables, the founder of TechCrunch bought a waterfront home for $16 million, Marc Anthony sold his estate for $22.4 million, and a spec mansion sold for $11.8 million.