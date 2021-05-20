Singer-songwriter Marc Anthony sold his Bacardi-developed estate in Coral Gables for $22.4 million.

The Grammy-winning Latin music artist, actor and record producer sold the 12-bedroom, 21,000-square-foot mansion at 300 Costanera Road in Cocoplum, according to the listing and social media posts. It was on the market for $27 million with Anamaria Velasquez of Nexxos Realty. She did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The buyer is unknown, and the deed has not yet hit records. Chad Carroll of Compass represented the buyer, according to his Instagram. Caroll declined to comment via a spokesperson.

Marc Anthony, whose legal name is Marco Muñiz, paid about $19 million for the three-story mansion in 2018.

Hilda Maria Bacardi, the great, great-granddaughter of Bacardi founder Facundo Bacardí Massó, sold the Cocoplum estate to Anthony. Bacardi spent eight years overseeing its construction, and first put the Mediterranean-style mansion up for sale in 2014, before it was finished, asking $18 million. The price increased to $27 million in 2016, the year the mansion was completed.

The 1.3-acre corner property, with 480 feet of waterfront, was designed by Rafael Portuondo and includes a wine cellar, swimming pool and staff quarters.

In April, former investment banker William McKinley Osborne III paid nearly $30 million for a Tahiti Beach estate in Coral Gables.

Last year, singer-songwriter, producer, restaurateur and hotelier Pharrell Williams paid $30 million for the nearby Gables Estates mansion at 700 Casuarina Concourse.