Open Menu

Terra paid $32M for Bay Harbor Islands development site

Terra wants to develop resi, office and retail on the non-waterfront site

Miami /
Jun.June 17, 2021 04:30 PM
By Lidia Dinkova
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Terra’s David Martin and 1177 Kane Concourse (Google Maps)

Terra’s David Martin and 1177 Kane Concourse (Google Maps)

Terra closed on a mixed-use development site along Bay Harbor Islands’ Kane Concourse for $31.5 million.

David Martin’s Coconut Grove-based Terra had been under contract to purchase the property at 1177 Kane Concourse and closed on Wednesday, according to a news release from one of the sellers.

The purchase comes on the heels of the Bay Harbor Islands Town Council’s vote on June 9 to transfer the development agreement to Terra from the previous owner.

Sellers Northwood Ravin and Wharton Equity Partners’ Wharton Urban real estate investment platform in early 2020 won town approval to build 90 residential units, 98,800 square feet of office, and 14,900 square feet of commercial space.

Jaret Turkell and Roberto Pesant of Berkadia marketed the site on behalf of Charlotte, North Carolina-based Northwood Ravin.

The development agreement remains in place, Town Council members and a Northwood Ravin representative said during last week’s meeting.

Prior to last week’s vote, Terra’s David Martin said the group’s plan is for a residential, office and retail project, adding that there will be a “signature food and beverage” operator at street level.

Although the council voted unanimously to convey the development agreement to Terra, some members said they were unhappy that the sellers are transferring the site after the town worked with them to hammer out the project design.

Ben Yorker, Northwood Ravin vice president of development, responded that the goal was to create a “cherished community asset” and achieved this after working with residents. But the project would benefit from a developer and operator who is locally based, he added.

Peter Lewis, chair of New York-based Wharton Equity Partners, said in the release that in light of the activity in Miami’s submarkets, “this was an ideal time to redeploy capital” throughout South Florida and in its projects in other markets.

The Wharton and Northwood affiliate, NR/Wharton Kane Concourse Property Owner, bought the site in 2016 for $20.3 million.

Another project on tap in Bay Harbor Islands is the 41-unit, eight-story Onda condominium at 1135 103rd Street. Ugo Colombo’s CMC Group and Valerio Morabito’s Morabito Properties are developing the building, with an expected completion in 2023.





    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    bay harbor islandsMiami-Dade Countyoffice marketretailterra

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    T-Mobile store logo (Getty) and 4850 Northwest 103rd Avenue in Sunrise, Florida (Google Maps)
    Des Moines investment firm pays $26M for T-Mobile data center in Sunrise
    Des Moines investment firm pays $26M for T-Mobile data center in Sunrise
    Charlene and the late Ron Esserman with an aerial of the Coconut Grove home (Google Maps, the Miami Foundation)
    Charlene Esserman sells waterfront Coconut Grove home for $15M
    Charlene Esserman sells waterfront Coconut Grove home for $15M
    Fuse Group Investment CEO Eyal Peretz and attorney Michael Ehrenstein (Fuse, Ehrenstein Sager, Twitter via GUT Miami)
    Fuse Group acquires Security Building in downtown Miami, plans to sue WeWork for alleged lease breach
    Fuse Group acquires Security Building in downtown Miami, plans to sue WeWork for alleged lease breach
    4412 North Bay Road
    North Bay Road mansion sells for $25M, nearly double its purchase price two years ago
    North Bay Road mansion sells for $25M, nearly double its purchase price two years ago
    Leon Ojalvo with Blue Lake Village Apartments (SRE Commercial Group)
    Investor buys multifamily complex near Miami Shores for $15M
    Investor buys multifamily complex near Miami Shores for $15M
    The six-bedroom Coral Gables house. (Compass / Zignavisual Photography, Del Toro Insurance)
    Del Toro Insurance tycoons buy waterfront mansion in Coral Gables for $6M
    Del Toro Insurance tycoons buy waterfront mansion in Coral Gables for $6M
    David J. Blumberg and 415 Center Island Drive (Google Maps, Blumberg Capital)
    Blumberg Capital founder buys waterfront Golden Beach home for $11M
    Blumberg Capital founder buys waterfront Golden Beach home for $11M
    Greg Norman and Tommy Hilfiger (Getty, iStock)
    Buy this, sell that: South Florida luxury homeowners reshuffle during resi boom
    Buy this, sell that: South Florida luxury homeowners reshuffle during resi boom
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.