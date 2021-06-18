Open Menu

Ken Griffin sells remaining Faena House condo for $11.2M

Hedge funder’s two units sold for a combined $46M, 23% less than he paid in 2015

Miami /
Jun.June 18, 2021 01:33 PM
By Katherine Kallergis
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Faena House and a photo illustration of Ken Griffin (Foster + Partners, Getty, iStock)

Faena House and a photo illustration of Ken Griffin (Foster + Partners, Getty, iStock)

Billionaire hedge fund manager Ken Griffin has left Faena House.

The founder and longtime CEO of Chicago-based Citadel sold his remaining penthouse at the ultra-luxury Miami Beach condo building, a three-bedroom, 4,243-square-foot unit, for $11.2 million. It was on the market for $12.5 million.

Griffin, a Daytona Beach native who has amassed a huge residential land portfolio in Palm Beach, paid $60 million for two penthouses in the building in 2015. The purchase was considered a record for residential real estate in South Florida at the time, but the units were never combined.

He sold the larger unit, a four-bedroom, 7,433-square-foot condo, in December for $35 million. That means he sold the two for about 23 percent less than their combined purchase price, incurring a loss of about $13.8 million on the properties.

In the latest deal, Ryan Mendell of Maxwell E. Realty represented Griffin and Cyril Matz of Douglas Elliman represented the undisclosed buyer, according to Realtor.com. Both agents declined to comment.

The 44-unit, 17-story Faena House at 3315 Collins Avenue, was developed by Alan Faena and investor Len Blavatnik and opened in 2015.

Last year, the condo association sued the building’s developer, general contractor and subcontractors over a litany of alleged construction defects, including cracks in the concrete and stucco and plumbing, electrical and HVAC issues, according to the lawsuit.

Some owners at Faena House, including Griffin, had also opposed the planned development of a hotel and condo project next door, which Blavatnik and developer Vlad Doronin are partnering on.

Citadel Securities, a subsidiary of Griffin’s Chicago-based hedge fund, began operating a temporary trading room in Palm Beach at the start of the pandemic.

On Miami Beach’s Star Island, Griffin has spent about $95 million acquiring land, and in Palm Beach, he’s paid more than $350 million to assemble properties for a planned estate.

He owns pricey real estate around the world, including in Manhattan, Chicago and London.





    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    condo marketCondosFaena Houseken griffinmiami beach

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Novak Djokovic with the unit (Eighty Seven Park unit photo via Lenny Kagan, Djokovic via Getty)
    Novak Djokovic sells Miami Beach condo for modest profit
    Novak Djokovic sells Miami Beach condo for modest profit
    Clockwise from lower left: John Cooper and Allen Morris from The Allen Morris Company and Stormont Hospitality and Camilo Lopez and Jorge Escobar from Black Salmon (Ander & Co)
    AMS Hospitality, Black Salmon buy Circa 39 hotel in Miami Beach
    AMS Hospitality, Black Salmon buy Circa 39 hotel in Miami Beach
    Bay Park at 3301 Northeast Fifth Avenue (Google Maps)
    Investment firm makes $130M offer for 60-year-old Edgewater condo complex
    Investment firm makes $130M offer for 60-year-old Edgewater condo complex
    4412 North Bay Road
    North Bay Road mansion sells for $25M, nearly double its purchase price two years ago
    North Bay Road mansion sells for $25M, nearly double its purchase price two years ago
    Jose Luis, Martin and Carlos Melo with renderings of Aria Reserve (Melo Group)
    Seeing double: Melo joins Miami condo craze with two-tower Edgewater project
    Seeing double: Melo joins Miami condo craze with two-tower Edgewater project
    Oceana Key Biscayne at 360 Ocean Drive, Key Biscayne
    Miami-Dade condo sales and volume dip in second week of June
    Miami-Dade condo sales and volume dip in second week of June
    Jorge, Jon Paul and Nick Pérez (Photos by Studio Scrivo)
    Related Group’s condo kings expand their realm
    Related Group’s condo kings expand their realm
    Greg Norman and Tommy Hilfiger (Getty, iStock)
    Buy this, sell that: South Florida luxury homeowners reshuffle during resi boom
    Buy this, sell that: South Florida luxury homeowners reshuffle during resi boom
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.