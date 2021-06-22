Open Menu

Pro golfer Charl Schwartzel sells Palm Beach Gardens mansion for $9M

The mansion includes, of course, an indoor putting green

Miami /
Jun.June 22, 2021 04:30 PM
By Jordan Pandy
Charl A. Schwartzel and 12247 Tillinghast Circle in Palm Beach Gardens (Getty, Leibowitz Realty Group)

South African-born professional golfer Charl A. Schwartzel sold his mansion on a golf course in Palm Beach Gardens for $9 million.

An entity led by Schwartzel sold the nearly 12,000-square-foot house at 12247 Tillinghast Circle to Andrew R. and Michelle C. Reutter, records show.

Born in Johannesburg, Schwartzel turned pro in 2002 and won the Masters Tournament in 2011. According to CBS Sports, he has earned $18.5 million on the PGA Tour during his career.

Andrew Reutter is managing director of the private equity firm Stone Point Capital. He joined the firm in 2008, according to its website. Stone Point Capital has offices in Greenwich, Connecticut and New York City.

Schwartzel bought the 1-acre property for $1.1 million in 2012, using Tillinghast Circle LLC, records show. In 2013, he filed to construct a new single-family home on the property. It was finished in 2015.

The mansion, surrounded by Old Palm Golf Club’s golf course, was listed in September for $10.4 million. Jeremy Browne and Thomas Hughes of Compass represented the seller, while Julie Duffy of Illustrated Properties represented the buyers.

The six-bedroom, eight-bathroom home has a pool, temperature-controlled wine room and a gym with an indoor putting green, according to the listing.

Palm Beach Gardens is a popular destination for golfers, as it is the site of PGA National Golf Club as well as many other courses. In April, Greg Norman bought a mansion in Palm Beach Gardens for $12.2 million, while 2020’s No. 1 male golfer Dustin Johnson sold a mansion there for $16.5 million.

Also in April, Trans Am Series driver Simon Gregg bought a waterfront mansion in Palm Beach Gardens for $9 million.





