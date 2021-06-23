Open Menu

May resi sales increase to nearly $7B in South Florida

Sales declined dramatically last May due to the pandemic

Miami /
Jun.June 23, 2021 04:30 PM
By Jordan Pandy
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
South Florida Home Sales Rise in May 2021 (iStock)

South Florida’s residential sales continued to soar in May.

Home sales rose across Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach, with sales volume totaling $6.6 billion last month, according to reports from the Miami Association of Realtors. That followed a strong first quarter.

Year-over-year increases are more dramatic as a result of the pandemic’s toll on residential sales last May.

Miami-Dade

Total residential sales in Miami-Dade County rose 173 percent year over year in May to 3,536 closings. Single-family home sales increased 85 percent to 1,360, while condo sales increased 287 percent to 2,176.

Combined sales volume was $2.9 billion, with single-family dollar volume increasing 255 percent to $1.4 billion and condo dollar volume increasing 536 percent to $1.5 billion.

The median price for single-family homes rose 33 percent year over year to $500,000. For condos, it increased 25 percent to $325,000.

Broward

Residential sales last month increased 142 percent in Broward County to 3,705 closings. Single-family home sales rose 101 percent to 1,634, and condo sales increased 190 percent to 2,071 sales year over year.

Dollar volume in Broward totaled $1.7 billion. Single-family dollar volume increased 183 percent to $1.1 billion, and condo sales volume jumped 256 percent to $613 million.

The median price for single-family homes rose 25 percent to $463,750, while the median condo price increased 20 percent to $210,000.

Palm Beach

Residential sales in Palm Beach County jumped 138 percent to 3,777 closings in May. Single-family home sales increased 91 percent to 1,890, and condo sales increased 216 percent to 1,887.

The total sales volume last month was $2 billion, with single-family dollar volume increasing 186 percent to $1.9 billion, and condo dollar volume increasing 343 percent to $909.1 million.

The median single-family home price increased 30 percent to $475,000. For condos, it increased 25 percent to $250,000.





    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    broward countyCondoshome priceshome salesMiami-Dade Countypalm beach county

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Pebblebrook Hotel Trust President and CEO Jon Bortz with Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort (Margaritaville, Pebblebrook)
    Pebblebrook buying Margaritaville Hollywood Beach for $270M
    Pebblebrook buying Margaritaville Hollywood Beach for $270M
    6320 Southwest Eighth Street with Jeff Ardizon and Robert Suris of The Estate Companies. Westdale president and CEO Joe Beard (Soleste Alameda)
    Estate Companies sells Soleste Alameda apartments in West Miami for $83M
    Estate Companies sells Soleste Alameda apartments in West Miami for $83M
    The Faena House at 3315 Collins Ave, Miami Beach (Foster + Partners)
    Miami-Dade condo sales dollar volume rises in mid-June
    Miami-Dade condo sales dollar volume rises in mid-June
    The late Bob Campbell with his Boca Raton estate (Douglas Elliman, Getty)
    A perfect fit: Boca Raton estate of late shoe mogul sells for $18M
    A perfect fit: Boca Raton estate of late shoe mogul sells for $18M
    Renderings of the project with Minto Communities president Michael Belmont (Minto, Konover South)
    Minto Communities plans 50-acre Westlake Landings business park in Palm Beach County
    Minto Communities plans 50-acre Westlake Landings business park in Palm Beach County
    Charl A. Schwartzel and 12247 Tillinghast Circle, Palm Beach Gardens
    Pro golfer Charl Schwartzel sells Palm Beach Gardens mansion for $9M
    Pro golfer Charl Schwartzel sells Palm Beach Gardens mansion for $9M
    The Coral Gables property (Compass / One Sotheby's)
    Wealth manager buys waterfront Coral Gables mansion for $15M
    Wealth manager buys waterfront Coral Gables mansion for $15M
    From left: 501 Northwest 46th Street in Miami, Global Horizons' Shai Yitzhaki, Guy Goldberg and 521 NW 49th Street in Miami (Google Maps)
    Global Horizons buys Buena Vista and Little Haiti portfolio for $13M
    Global Horizons buys Buena Vista and Little Haiti portfolio for $13M
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.