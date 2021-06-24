Open Menu

Playwright sells Palm Beach home for $18M

Sellers bought the house for $6.1M in 2016

Miami /
Jun.June 24, 2021 10:30 AM
By Jordan Pandy
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Frank Strausser and 365 North County Road, Palm Beach (Twitter, Google Maps)

Frank Strausser and 365 North County Road, Palm Beach (Twitter, Google Maps)

Playwright and novelist Frank Strausser sold a Palm Beach home for $18 million to a trust linked to a real estate firm.

Records show Frank Strausser and his wife, Doris Lee Emrick Strausser, sold the house at 365 North County Road to The Lane 2013 Dynasty Trust, with F. Leslie Barron and G. David Cheek as trustees. Cheek is president and co-founder of Bethesda, Maryland-based real estate investment and development firm The Meridian Group.

The address for the trust links to a property owned by Bruce and Leslie Lane. Bruce Lane is the co-founder, executive vice president and managing director of The Meridian Group.

The trust financed the purchase with a $10.8 million mortgage from JPMorgan Chase Bank, according to Palm Beach County records.

Strausser has written such plays as “Psycho Therapy,” “The Powder Room,” “The Split,” “Valentine Triage” and “Wishing Well,” according to freshfiction.com. Strausser’s first novel, “Plastic,” became an Amazon bestseller.

He and his wife bought the home for $6.1 million in 2016, records show. It was built in 1968.

The house was listed in April for $18.7 million. Cara McClure and Lisa Wilkinson of Douglas Elliman represented the seller, while Carole Koeppel of Sotheby’s International Realty represented the buyer.

The 5,152-square-foot, six-bedroom, seven-and-a-half-bathroom home is on a nearly 0.6-acre lot.

Also recently in Palm Beach, a German entrepreneur and philanthropist sold an estate for $109.6 million, liquor scion Edgar Bronfman Jr. bought a home for $12 million, and a waterfront home sold for $32.6 million.





    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    home salesPalm Beachpalm beach county

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Ronnie Amrany and 914 South Southlake Drive, Hollywood (Casamba, Google Maps)
    Healthcare IT honcho buys waterfront Hollywood home for record $7M
    Healthcare IT honcho buys waterfront Hollywood home for record $7M
    Gigi and Averell Mortimer and 255 El Pueblo Way, Palm Beach (Getty, Google Maps)
    Averell and Gigi Mortimer buy Palm Beach home for $7M
    Averell and Gigi Mortimer buy Palm Beach home for $7M
    South Florida Home Sales Rise in May 2021 (iStock)
    May resi sales increase to nearly $7B in South Florida
    May resi sales increase to nearly $7B in South Florida
    The late Bob Campbell with his Boca Raton estate (Douglas Elliman, Getty)
    A perfect fit: Boca Raton estate of late shoe mogul sells for $18M
    A perfect fit: Boca Raton estate of late shoe mogul sells for $18M
    Renderings of the project with Minto Communities president Michael Belmont (Minto, Konover South)
    Minto Communities plans 50-acre Westlake Landings business park in Palm Beach County
    Minto Communities plans 50-acre Westlake Landings business park in Palm Beach County
    Charl A. Schwartzel and 12247 Tillinghast Circle, Palm Beach Gardens
    Pro golfer Charl Schwartzel sells Palm Beach Gardens mansion for $9M
    Pro golfer Charl Schwartzel sells Palm Beach Gardens mansion for $9M
    The Coral Gables property (Compass / One Sotheby's)
    Wealth manager buys waterfront Coral Gables mansion for $15M
    Wealth manager buys waterfront Coral Gables mansion for $15M
    From left: 501 Northwest 46th Street in Miami, Global Horizons' Shai Yitzhaki, Guy Goldberg and 521 NW 49th Street in Miami (Google Maps)
    Global Horizons buys Buena Vista and Little Haiti portfolio for $13M
    Global Horizons buys Buena Vista and Little Haiti portfolio for $13M
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.