Playwright and novelist Frank Strausser sold a Palm Beach home for $18 million to a trust linked to a real estate firm.

Records show Frank Strausser and his wife, Doris Lee Emrick Strausser, sold the house at 365 North County Road to The Lane 2013 Dynasty Trust, with F. Leslie Barron and G. David Cheek as trustees. Cheek is president and co-founder of Bethesda, Maryland-based real estate investment and development firm The Meridian Group.

The address for the trust links to a property owned by Bruce and Leslie Lane. Bruce Lane is the co-founder, executive vice president and managing director of The Meridian Group.

The trust financed the purchase with a $10.8 million mortgage from JPMorgan Chase Bank, according to Palm Beach County records.

Strausser has written such plays as “Psycho Therapy,” “The Powder Room,” “The Split,” “Valentine Triage” and “Wishing Well,” according to freshfiction.com. Strausser’s first novel, “Plastic,” became an Amazon bestseller.

He and his wife bought the home for $6.1 million in 2016, records show. It was built in 1968.

The house was listed in April for $18.7 million. Cara McClure and Lisa Wilkinson of Douglas Elliman represented the seller, while Carole Koeppel of Sotheby’s International Realty represented the buyer.

The 5,152-square-foot, six-bedroom, seven-and-a-half-bathroom home is on a nearly 0.6-acre lot.

Also recently in Palm Beach, a German entrepreneur and philanthropist sold an estate for $109.6 million, liquor scion Edgar Bronfman Jr. bought a home for $12 million, and a waterfront home sold for $32.6 million.