Open Menu

Liquor dynasty scion Edgar Bronfman Jr. buys Palm Beach home for $12M

House was built in 1959

Miami /
Jun.June 17, 2021 02:20 PM
By Jordan Pandy
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Edgar Bronfman Jr. and his Palm Beach home (Getty, 200 Regents / Sotheby's)

Edgar Bronfman Jr. and his Palm Beach home (Getty, 200 Regents / Sotheby’s)

Liquor dynasty scion Edgar Bronfman Jr. spent $12 million for a late 1950s Palm Beach home.

Bronfman bought the property at 200 Regents Park Road from Joel and Carol Jankowsky, records show.

Joel Jankowsky retired as an attorney in 2019, but remains as partner emeritus at Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP. Jankowsky worked out of the firm’s Washington, D.C. office, according to its website.

Bronfman is a managing partner at Accretive LLC, a private equity firm based in New York. According to Variety, Bronfman was named executive chairman of FuboTV in April of last year. He was formerly the chairman and CEO of Warner Music Group.

His late father, billionaire Edgar M. Bronfman, was chairman of the Seagram Company, after inheriting control from his father, Samuel Bronfman, according to an obituary in the New York Times. In the 1990s, the company was the largest owner of liquor brands in the world. In the early 2000s, Seagram’s core business was broken up and acquired by Pernod Ricard, Infinium Spirits and Diageo. Its entertainment assets were purchased by Vivendi; and food and beverage assets were sold to The Coca-Cola Company, according to published reports. Edgar M. Bronfman died in 2013.

The Jankowskys purchased the 0.7-acre property for $5.4 million in 2015. According to Palm Beach County records, the couple renovated the interior the same year. The home was built in 1959.

The house was listed in 2019 for $10.5 million. After price hikes, the most recent asking price was $12 million in August.

Jeff Cloninger with Sotheby’s International Realty represented the seller, while Lawrence Moens of Lawrence A. Moens Associates represented the buyer.

The 6,767-square-foot-house has six bedrooms, seven-and-a-half bathrooms and a pool. It was decorated by Palm Beach interior designer Leta Austin Foster, according to the listing.

Other recent sales in Palm Beach include a waterfront home selling for $32.6 million, a hedge funder buying a home for $7.3 million, and Igor Tulchinsky buying an oceanfront estate for $40 million.





    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    home salesPalm Beachpalm beach county

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Dr. Ernst A. Langner and Nataly Langner with their Palm Beach estate (Compass, Dr. E.A. Langner-Foundation)
    German entrepreneur sells oceanfront Palm Beach estate for $110M
    German entrepreneur sells oceanfront Palm Beach estate for $110M
     Adam Neumann (Getty, Bal Harbour Florida)
    Ex-WeWork CEO Adam Neumann inks $44M deal for Bal Harbour properties
    Ex-WeWork CEO Adam Neumann inks $44M deal for Bal Harbour properties
    Charlene and the late Ron Esserman with an aerial of the Coconut Grove home (Google Maps, the Miami Foundation)
    Charlene Esserman sells waterfront Coconut Grove home for $15M
    Charlene Esserman sells waterfront Coconut Grove home for $15M
    Suzanne Frisbie and Corcoran CEO Pam Liebman (Corcoran)
    Suzanne Frisbie returns to Corcoran in Palm Beach
    Suzanne Frisbie returns to Corcoran in Palm Beach
    4412 North Bay Road
    North Bay Road mansion sells for $25M, nearly double its purchase price two years ago
    North Bay Road mansion sells for $25M, nearly double its purchase price two years ago
    Glenn Straub and 2855 Hurlingham Drive (Casino.org, Google Maps)
    Glenn Straub buys Wellington estate for $9M
    Glenn Straub buys Wellington estate for $9M
    (Christian J. Angle Real Estate)
    Waterfront Palm Beach home sells for $33M after nearly 30 years in family’s hands
    Waterfront Palm Beach home sells for $33M after nearly 30 years in family’s hands
    Mike Komaransky and the $30.5 million home he sold recently (Coldwell Banker Realty)
    Waterfront Coconut Grove mansion home to crypto investor sells for $31M
    Waterfront Coconut Grove mansion home to crypto investor sells for $31M
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.