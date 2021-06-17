Liquor dynasty scion Edgar Bronfman Jr. spent $12 million for a late 1950s Palm Beach home.

Bronfman bought the property at 200 Regents Park Road from Joel and Carol Jankowsky, records show.

Joel Jankowsky retired as an attorney in 2019, but remains as partner emeritus at Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP. Jankowsky worked out of the firm’s Washington, D.C. office, according to its website.

Bronfman is a managing partner at Accretive LLC, a private equity firm based in New York. According to Variety, Bronfman was named executive chairman of FuboTV in April of last year. He was formerly the chairman and CEO of Warner Music Group.

His late father, billionaire Edgar M. Bronfman, was chairman of the Seagram Company, after inheriting control from his father, Samuel Bronfman, according to an obituary in the New York Times. In the 1990s, the company was the largest owner of liquor brands in the world. In the early 2000s, Seagram’s core business was broken up and acquired by Pernod Ricard, Infinium Spirits and Diageo. Its entertainment assets were purchased by Vivendi; and food and beverage assets were sold to The Coca-Cola Company, according to published reports. Edgar M. Bronfman died in 2013.

The Jankowskys purchased the 0.7-acre property for $5.4 million in 2015. According to Palm Beach County records, the couple renovated the interior the same year. The home was built in 1959.

The house was listed in 2019 for $10.5 million. After price hikes, the most recent asking price was $12 million in August.

Jeff Cloninger with Sotheby’s International Realty represented the seller, while Lawrence Moens of Lawrence A. Moens Associates represented the buyer.

The 6,767-square-foot-house has six bedrooms, seven-and-a-half bathrooms and a pool. It was decorated by Palm Beach interior designer Leta Austin Foster, according to the listing.

Other recent sales in Palm Beach include a waterfront home selling for $32.6 million, a hedge funder buying a home for $7.3 million, and Igor Tulchinsky buying an oceanfront estate for $40 million.