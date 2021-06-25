Open Menu

“Full House” creator Jeff Franklin buys waterfront Venetian Islands property

El Dorado Furniture family sold the 1-acre waterfront lot

Miami /
Jun.June 25, 2021 12:30 PM
By Katherine Kallergis
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Jeff Franklin and 1230 South Venetian Way (Getty)

Jeff Franklin and 1230 South Venetian Way (Getty)

“Full House” creator and producer Jeff Franklin can build his dream house in Miami Beach after buying a waterfront lot on the Venetian Islands, The Real Deal has learned.

Franklin paid about $35.5 million for the roughly 1-acre property at 1230 South Venetian Way, according to sources. The seller is a company linked to the Capo family of El Dorado Furniture. The late Manuel Capo, founder of the furniture company, and his late wife Aida, transferred ownership of the lot to an LLC in 2009. They paid $290,000 for the Venetian Islands property in 1979.

David Nguah of Douglas Elliman brokered the latest off-market deal, according to sources. He declined to comment.

In addition to creating “Full House,” the popular ABC sitcom starring John Stamos, the Olsen twins and others, Franklin was a writer and producer for “Laverne & Shirley.” He also produced “Hangin’ with Mr. Cooper” and “Malcolm & Eddie,” among other shows.

He was fired from the “Full House” reboot, “Fuller House” over allegations of abusive behavior and sexual misconduct, which he denied, according to published reports.

A number of high-priced sales have closed over the past year on the Venetian Islands, a narrow strip of islands that run between the Miami mainland and Miami Beach. Last year, tech investor Keith Rabois paid nearly $29 million for a waterfront mansion, then a record on the Venetian Islands.

Last month, the former CEO of a self-storage company sold his waterfront home on North Venetian Way for $18.4 million.

Also this year, media mogul Kenneth Lerer sold his Di Lido Island mansion on the Venetians for $25 million in an off-market sale, and vitamin mogul Andrew Lessman sold two adjacent waterfront estates on Di Lido in March and November for a combined $37.3 million.





    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Celebrity Real Estatemiami beachvenetian islands

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    The suit cites public comments made by association attorney Ken Direktor that structural “repair needs had been identified,” but were not done (Getty)
    First lawsuit filed in deadly Surfside condo collapse
    First lawsuit filed in deadly Surfside condo collapse
    8777 Collins Avenue (Getty)
    Surfside condo building collapse leaves at least one dead, more fatalities expected
    Surfside condo building collapse leaves at least one dead, more fatalities expected
    The Faena House at 3315 Collins Ave, Miami Beach (Foster + Partners)
    Miami-Dade condo sales dollar volume rises in mid-June
    Miami-Dade condo sales dollar volume rises in mid-June
    Lucille R. Zanghi and the Palazzo Della Luna (Facebook, Palazzo Della Luna)
    Cashing in shares? Retired stockbroker spends $11M on a Fisher Island condo
    Cashing in shares? Retired stockbroker spends $11M on a Fisher Island condo
    Karen H. Bechtel and Continuum South Beach (100 South Pointe Drive, Miami Beach) (Bechtel via Carlyle)
    Private equity power couple sell 36th floor condo for $30M
    Private equity power couple sell 36th floor condo for $30M
    Faena House and a photo illustration of Ken Griffin (Foster + Partners, Getty, iStock)
    Ken Griffin sells remaining Faena House condo for $11.2M
    Ken Griffin sells remaining Faena House condo for $11.2M
    Novak Djokovic with the unit (Eighty Seven Park unit photo via Lenny Kagan, Djokovic via Getty)
    Novak Djokovic sells Miami Beach condo for modest profit
    Novak Djokovic sells Miami Beach condo for modest profit
    Clockwise from lower left: John Cooper and Allen Morris from The Allen Morris Company and Stormont Hospitality and Camilo Lopez and Jorge Escobar from Black Salmon (Ander & Co)
    AMS Hospitality, Black Salmon buy Circa 39 hotel in Miami Beach
    AMS Hospitality, Black Salmon buy Circa 39 hotel in Miami Beach
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.