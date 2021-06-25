“Full House” creator and producer Jeff Franklin can build his dream house in Miami Beach after buying a waterfront lot on the Venetian Islands, The Real Deal has learned.

Franklin paid about $35.5 million for the roughly 1-acre property at 1230 South Venetian Way, according to sources. The seller is a company linked to the Capo family of El Dorado Furniture. The late Manuel Capo, founder of the furniture company, and his late wife Aida, transferred ownership of the lot to an LLC in 2009. They paid $290,000 for the Venetian Islands property in 1979.

David Nguah of Douglas Elliman brokered the latest off-market deal, according to sources. He declined to comment.

In addition to creating “Full House,” the popular ABC sitcom starring John Stamos, the Olsen twins and others, Franklin was a writer and producer for “Laverne & Shirley.” He also produced “Hangin’ with Mr. Cooper” and “Malcolm & Eddie,” among other shows.

He was fired from the “Full House” reboot, “Fuller House” over allegations of abusive behavior and sexual misconduct, which he denied, according to published reports.

A number of high-priced sales have closed over the past year on the Venetian Islands, a narrow strip of islands that run between the Miami mainland and Miami Beach. Last year, tech investor Keith Rabois paid nearly $29 million for a waterfront mansion, then a record on the Venetian Islands.

Last month, the former CEO of a self-storage company sold his waterfront home on North Venetian Way for $18.4 million.

Also this year, media mogul Kenneth Lerer sold his Di Lido Island mansion on the Venetians for $25 million in an off-market sale, and vitamin mogul Andrew Lessman sold two adjacent waterfront estates on Di Lido in March and November for a combined $37.3 million.