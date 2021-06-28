Driveshack | Wynwood Walk

Driveshack chose Wynwood Walk as its first Florida location. The entertainment and golf simulator concept signed a 10-year lease for 17,616 square feet at Wynwood Walk, a Thor Equities property.

Michael Sullivan from Koniver Stern Group, and Jeremy Zidell and Tripp Russ from Rue

represented Driveshack. It’s expected to open next year.

State Attorney’s office | Downtown Miami

River Landing Shops & Residences leased a 49,379-square-foot space to the office of State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle. Her office will occupy an entire floor at the mixed-use development on the Miami River, just west of downtown Miami.

The 20-year lease accounts for nearly one-third of the office space at River Landing, at 1400 Northwest North River Drive.

GoPuff | Coral Gables

Kerdyk Real Estate signed GoPuff as a long-term tenant in Coral Gables. The 5,000-square-foot storefront, at 2619 Ponce de Leon Boulevard, will operate as retail in the front, and with deliveries being handled at the back.

The space has been built and is expected to open as early as July 1.

Atlantic Village | Hallandale Beach

Mixed-use development Atlantic Village secured 30 new tenants for its Hallandale Beach development. City Surgery Center of Hallandale, DRZ ENT & Facial Plastic Surgery and Skin and Cancer Associates signed leases for the second phase, a Class A building with 65,000 square feet of medical space and 65,000 square feet of shops and restaurants.

Phase one, at 801 North Federal Highway, is open while the second phase, at 701 North Federal Highway, is scheduled to open this summer. Atlantic Village will total 203,500 square feet of retail, restaurant, entertainment, office and medical space.

PulteGroup | West Palm Beach

PulteGroup opened a regional headquarters and design center in West Palm Beach. PulteGroup leased 15,400 square feet at 1475 Centrepark Boulevard, where 70 employees will be based.

Pebb Enterprises | Delray Beach

Real estate investment firm Pebb Enterprises acquired Delray Commons in Delray Beach. The firm is partnering with the current owner of the shopping center, Cincinnati-based Topvalco Inc.

The shopping center at 5024 to 5070 West Atlantic Avenue has 65,940 square feet of retail space, a 3,036-square-foot Burger King and a 2,000-square-foot Taco Bell.

Sprouts Farmers Market signed a lease for 23,256 square feet.

F45 Fitness | Wellington

F45 Fitness leased 1,440 square feet at Village Green Center in Wellington. F45 Fitness plans to open this summer.

Village Green Center is fronting State Road 7 and is adjacent to The Mall at Wellington Green. Chancellor Property Group represented the tenant in the lease.

Alpha 2, dd’s Discounts | Plantation and Miami

Azor Advisory Services announced Alpha 2 Industries and Fitness System as new anchor-tenants at Plantation Crossing.

Alpha 2 Industries is relocating its corporate office and opening a new location in Sunrise. The company signed a 21,429-square-foot lease at 12200 West Sunrise Boulevard at Plantation Crossing. Helene Unschuld of Century 21 Tenace Realty represented the tenant.

In a separate deal, dd’s Discounts, a Southern California retailer, leased a 22,000-square-foot parcel at 3500 Northwest 79th Street in Miami. Azor represented the owner of the East Hialeah Marketplace and Craig Fetherston and Jim Petrarca of the Shopping Center Group represented the tenant.

Chase Bank | Wynwood

R&B Realty Group leased a 3,391-square-foot space at 2830 North Miami Avenue in Wynwood to Chase Bank. CBRE brokered the deal.

Loupe Tech | Wynwood

Goldman Properties added a new tenant in Wynwood: ecommerce platform Loupe Tech signed a lease for a 3,658-square-foot retail and office space at 285 Northwest 26th Street. Loupe Tech plans to open its first brick and mortar retail space in the third quarter.

Cano Health | Miami

Senior healthcare provider Cano Health is expanding at Flagler Station in Miami after signing a 115,358-square-foot lease. Cameron Tallon, senior vice president at JLL, represented Bridge Investment Group, the landlord, in the deal.