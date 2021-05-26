Litigator Perry Weitz joins ownership of Baia Beach Club and Mondrian South Beach

Perry Weitz, founding member of one of the nation’s largest mass tort and personal injury litigation firms, bought into the Baia Beach Club and Mondrian South Beach hotel. Weitz, of New York-based Weitz & Luxemberg, acquired a 33 percent stake in the bayfront property at 1100 West Avenue, according to a release.

The deal leaves Crescent Heights co-founder and managing principal Russell Galbut and Harbor Group Consulting CEO Michael Liebowitz each with 33 percent stakes in the 220-room hotel and membership club. The property recently underwent a $20 million renovation. Galbut sold a 50 percent stake in the hotel in 2019 to Liebowitz.

Weitz relocated to Miami from New York during the pandemic, the release said.

Retired NFL player twins buy Fort Lauderdale Beach restaurant building

Former NFL players and twins, James Michael Pouncey and Maurkice Pouncey bought a commercial building on Fort Lauderdale Beach as a site for a bar, restaurant or nightclub.

Canadian television personality and banker Michael Wekerle sold the 2,550-square-foot building at 900 Sunrise Lane to Drink 53 Sunrise LLC. The property, which features a rooftop deck, was on the market with Ruchel Coetzee of Douglas Elliman for $1.8 million, according to the listing. Derek Schwartz of Esquire Realty Advisors LLC represented the buyer.

James Michael Pouncey, known as Mike, played for the Miami Dolphins and Los Angeles Chargers; while his brother, Maurkice, a nine-time Pro Bowler, spent his NFL career with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Lagniappe owner buys Edgewater property

Lagniappe owner David Tunnell paid $2.5 million to acquire the property he had been leasing since the bar and restaurant opened in 2012 in Edgewater. The deal included a roughly 2,500-square-foot building on a nearly 7,200-square-foot lot, according to Marcus & Millichap broker Jonathan De La Rosa.

Tunnell was able to finance the deal using a Small Business Administration loan. De La Rosa said that though Lagniappe had time left on its lease, Tunnell has “essentially securitized his business forever” by buying the property. Armando Martinez of Florida Business Development Corporation arranged the financing.

Bottled Blonde inks $11M lease in Wynwood

A sports bar chain based in Scottsdale, Arizona, inked a nearly 8,900-square-foot lease in Wynwood for the restaurant group’s fourth location, according to a release.

Bottled Blonde LLC signed a 10-year, $10.7 million lease at Wynwood Walk, a Thor Equities property. Krista Karnis of One Sotheby’s International Realty represented the tenant in the lease of suite E at 239 Northwest 28th Street in Miami.

Blue Tree Cafe inks Fort Lauderdale CRA deal

The Fort Lauderdale City Commission, acting as the Community Redevelopment Agency’s board, approved an agreement with The Blue Tree Cafe LLC for a multi-brand virtual kitchen and restaurant proposed for 612 Northwest Ninth Avenue in Fort Lauderdale. The cafe is led by founder and chef Sharon Allen, according to its website.

Motek Cafe signs Miami Beach lease

Israeli restaurant Motek Cafe leased a 5,200-square-foot restaurant space at Triton Towers in Miami Beach, at 2895 Collins Avenue. Motek, led by chef Einat Admony, will be opening its second location, according to Beacon Hill Property Group.

Divieto Ristorante takes Coral Springs space

Divieto Ristorante inked a 5,907-square-foot lease for the space at 2729 North University Drive in Coral Springs. The restaurant is scheduled to open in the fourth quarter, according to a release.

Daniel Solomon and Karen Maerovitz of Katz & Associates represented the landlord, and Barrett Wolf of Wolf Co. Real Estate represented Divieto Ristorante in the 10-year lease. It will mark the group’s fourth location.

Le Rouge inks Wynwood lease

Le Rouge Lounge plans to open out of a 7,000-square-foot space on the same lot as Mana Studios in Wynwood, according to a release.

Zein Zaioud will run the lounge, which is backed by the 23rd St. Partners Group. Le Rouge Lounge is expected to open in June at 318 Northwest 23rd Street in Miami.

Planta opens in West Palm Beach

Planta, led by founder and CEO Steven Salm and co-founder and chef David Lee, opened at Rosemary Square in West Palm Beach.

The vegan restaurant took 6,000 square feet at Related Companies’ property. Acre brokered the deal for the 200-seat restaurant, according to a spokesperson for the restaurant.

John Martin’s to reopen in Coral Gables with new operator

Coral Gables institution John Martin’s Irish Pub & Restaurant, at 253 Miracle Mile, will reopen in the fall under new management. Breakwater Hospitality Group will run the Irish pub along with Black Market Miami owner Erick Passo, according to a press release. Original owners Martin Lynch and John Clarke closed the restaurant permanently last year after a 31-year run on Miracle Mile.

Fireman Derek’s moves Wynwood locations

Fireman Derek’s recently moved its flagship Wynwood store to a larger space at 2540 North Miami Avenue. The pie and cake shop leased 2,000 square feet at the new site. It also has a location in Coconut Grove.