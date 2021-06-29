Open Menu

$19M Bal Harbour unit leads weekly condo sales

Top 10 sales ranged from $2.3M to $19.1M

Miami
Jun.June 29, 2021 08:45 AM
By Jordan Pandy
Condo sales in Miami-Dade fell slightly, while dollar volume took a dive last week in Miami-Dade.

A total of 237 condos sold last week for $159 million, down from the 273 condos that sold for $210.1 million the week prior.

Units sold for an average price of $671,000, down from $770,000 the previous week.

The most expensive sale was for unit 2802 at Oceana Bal Harbour, which sold for $19.1 million. The condo sold for $3,269 per square foot after 77 days on the market. Sandra Debuire represented the seller, and Dina Goldentayer represented the buyer.

The second most expensive sale was the $7.3 million sale of unit 1004 at Fendi Chateau in Surfside. The condo sold for $2,188 per square foot after 696 days on the market. Romina Grinberg represented the seller, and Jill Hertzberg represented the buyer.

Here’s a breakdown of the top 10 sales from June 13 to June 19.

Most expensive

Oceana Bal Harbour 2802 | 77 days on market | $19.1M | $3,269 psf | Listing agent: Sandra Debuire | Buyer’s agent: Dina Goldentayer

Least expensive

Acqualina Resort & Residences 4402 | 259 days on market | $2.3M | $1,039 psf | Listing agent: Roxana Kosberg | Buyer’s agent: Kelly Charles

Most days on market

Fendi Chateau 1004 | 696 days on market | $7.3M | $2,188 psf | Listing agent: Romina Grinberg | Buyer’s agent: Jill Hertzberg

Fewest days on market

Porto Vita 2603 | 11 days on market | $3M | $646 psf | Listing agent: Karen Matluck | Buyer’s agent: Karen Matluck





