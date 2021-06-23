Open Menu

Miami-Dade condo sales dollar volume rises in mid-June

Top 10 sales ranged from $3.7M to $11.2M

Jun.June 23, 2021 10:30 AM
By Jordan Pandy
Miami-Dade condo sales remained largely flat last week, while dollar volume rose by more than $60 million.

A total of 273 condos sold last week, just three units fewer than the previous week. Dollar volume totaled $210.1 million, up from $149.3 million the previous week.

Units sold for an average price of about $770,000, up from $541,000 the week before.

The most expensive sale of the week was Ken Griffin’s $11.2 million sale of his penthouse at Miami Beach’s Faena House. The unit sold for $2,628 per square foot after 267 days on the market. Ryan Mendell represented the seller, and Cyril Matz represented the buyer.

The second most expensive sale was the $6 million sale of a unit at the Surf Club Four Seasons in Surfside, which sold for $3,409 per square foot after 126 days on the market. Ximena Penuela brokered the deal.

Here’s a breakdown of the top 10 sales from June 13 to June 19.

Most expensive

Faena House PH-B | 267 days on market | $11.2M | $2,628 psf | Listing agent: Ryan Mendell | Buyer’s agent: Cyril Matz

Least expensive

Privé Island Residences 508 | 671 days on market | $3.7M | $1,085 psf | Listing agent: Richard Goihman | Buyer’s agent: Richard Goihman

Most days on market

1500 Ocean Drive T8 | 2,062 days on market | $4.5M | $1,203 psf | Listing agent: Eloy Carmenate | Buyer’s agent: Eloy Carmenate

Fewest days on market

Privé Island Residences 1506 | 49 days on market | $4.4M | $1,000 psf | Listing agent: Valentina Grajales | Buyer’s agent: Monique Law Zuchaer





