South Florida by the numbers: Brand power

Thanks for clicking the link to read this article. Chances are that when you did, you had a good idea what to expect from reading The Real Deal, and from this long-running partnership with the Master Brokers Forum. You had a certain level of trust that made you comfortable. Such is the power of branding, and the driving factor behind several of South Florida’s most successful condominium projects in recent years. When choosing a condo to purchase, maybe you know the particular developer and how well they make their buildings — but you definitely know a global brand that is synonymous with quality, style, sophistication, and longevity. We explore the local condo branding trend (and what makes it work) in this edition of South Florida by the numbers.

3

Number of towers to be built at the Related Group’s recently announced Baccarat-branded development at 444 Brickell Avenue. The French crystal maker and jeweler has expanded its brand into hotels, residences, and bars in recent years, including the Baccarat Boutique B Bar and Lounge in the Miami Design District. [TheRealDeal]

100

Number of stories planned for the Waldorf Astoria Residences Miami, making it Miami’s tallest residential tower. The project, developed by PMG, launched sales in March, and will offer units starting at $1 million, and $1,100 per square foot, increasing to about $2,500 a square foot, depending on the location in the building. [TheRealDeal]

838,000

Square footage of the new Missoni Baia luxury tower in Edgewater, developed by OKO Group and Cain International in partnership with the world-renowned Italian fashion house. The project recently topped off construction at 57 stories, with the majority of its 249 units already sold ahead of its projected completion later this year. Missoni’s creative brand aesthetic, marked by eye-catching prints and Italian flair, can be found throughout the luxury tower. [TheRealDeal]

45

Number of signature units and penthouses at Miami’s Aston-Martin Residences where buyers will also receive their choice of two “Miami Riverwalk Edition” vehicles created by the iconic British sports car manufacturer. (The $50 million triplex penthouse will come with an Aston Martin Vulcan, which is valued at about $2.3 million.) The sail-shaped tower is expected to be delivered in 2022. [TheRealDeal]

3.6

Acres of property where Dezer Development will build a Bentley Motors-branded skyscraper on an oceanfront site in Sunny Isles Beach, marking the automaker’s first-ever residential tower. Each residence will include in-unit, multi-car garages that will access the car elevator, first used by Dezer at its nearby Porsche Design Tower. [TheRealDeal]

