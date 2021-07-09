Open Menu

Wynwood apartment tower in an Opportunity Zone scores $38M construction loan

Bridge Investment Group joined the project earlier this year

Miami /
Jul.July 09, 2021 03:30 PM
By Katherine Kallergis
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
The TSG, Lineare Group and Bridge Investment Group development team. From left: Diego Bonet, Camilo Lopez. George Samarjian, Jorge Escobar, Alejandro Bonet, David Coelho, Andrew Jeong

The TSG, Lineare Group and Bridge Investment Group development team. From left: Diego Bonet, Camilo Lopez. George Samarjian, Jorge Escobar, Alejandro Bonet, David Coelho, Andrew Jeong

TSG, Lineare Group and Bridge Investment Group scored a nearly $38 million construction loan for a multifamily project in an Opportunity Zone in Wynwood.

Bank OZK is the lender for Wynwood Haus, a 224-unit building under construction at 1765 North Miami Avenue, according to the development group and property records. The developers broke ground on Wynwood Haus more than two weeks ago.

The project is one of a number of multifamily buildings in the works in South Florida, as developers and lenders remain bullish on the sector’s strength.

The 20-story Wynwood Haus building will have studios, one- and two-bedroom apartments, ranging from 394 square feet to 945 square feet. Units will have floor-to-ceiling windows, balconies, in-unit washers and dryers, and 10-foot ceilings, according to a release.

A rendering of Wynwood Haus

A rendering of Wynwood Haus

Luis Flores, managing partner of Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr LLP in Miami, represented the developers in arranging the financing.

Bridge Investment Group joined the project earlier this year. TSG and Lineaire bought the development site in 2019 for $5.9 million.

The building, with ground-floor commercial space, is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2023.

The Opportunity Zone development has also received $14 million in incentives from the Omni Community Redevelopment Agency in Miami to make a portion of the apartments workforce housing.

Last month, Rilea Group closed on the multifamily development site at 56 Northeast 29th Street in Wynwood for $22 million.

Other developers investing in Wynwood include Property Markets Group, which is partnering with Greybrook Realty Partners to build the Society Wynwood apartment project. Related Group is also active in the neighborhood, most recently planning a pair of 12-story buildings that will have apartments, retail and offices.





    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Bank OZKconstruction loansOpportunity Zoneswynwood

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Rilea Group President Diego Ojeda and RealtyMogul CEO Jilliene Helmanwith renderings of Mohawk at Wynwood. (Rilea Group Renderings, InFlight LLC, RealtyMogul)
    Rilea Group plans multifamily project on Wynwood site purchased for $22M
    Rilea Group plans multifamily project on Wynwood site purchased for $22M
    Robert Rivani of Black Lion Investment Group and Wynwood Arcade. (LinkedIn, Cushman & Wakefield)
    Black Lion doubles down on Miami with purchase of Wynwood Arcade, Amara at Paraiso
    Black Lion doubles down on Miami with purchase of Wynwood Arcade, Amara at Paraiso
    Baia Beach Club owners Michael Liebowitz, Perry Weitz and Russell Galbut. (Baia Beach Club via Facebook, Harbor Group Consulting, Weitz & Luxenberg)
    The Weekly Dish: Perry Weitz buys into Mondrian South Beach, Lagniappe owner acquires Edgewater property & more
    The Weekly Dish: Perry Weitz buys into Mondrian South Beach, Lagniappe owner acquires Edgewater property & more
    Asher Abehsera and Jonathon Yormak with 2400-2500 North Miami Avenue (Google Maps)
    LIVWRK in contract to buy Wynwood assemblage from East End Capital
    LIVWRK in contract to buy Wynwood assemblage from East End Capital
    (Photos courtesy of Hitzig Militello)
    Argentine architecture firm opening first U.S. office in Miami
    Argentine architecture firm opening first U.S. office in Miami
    Shari Neissani with The Collective Wynwood and Jorge Perez with Paseo del Rio. (Getty, LinkedIn via Neissani, The Collective, Paseo del Rio)
    Miami board approves projects in Wynwood and Little Havana
    Miami board approves projects in Wynwood and Little Havana
    Joseph Chetrit and a rendering of the Collins Park project (Getty, Kobi Karp)
    Chetrit scores $63M construction loan for long-planned Collins Park hotel in Miami Beach
    Chetrit scores $63M construction loan for long-planned Collins Park hotel in Miami Beach
    UOVO Founder Steven Guttman (UOVO)
    UOVO scoops up art storage facilities in Miami, West Palm Beach in $50M buy
    UOVO scoops up art storage facilities in Miami, West Palm Beach in $50M buy
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.