Open Menu

PMG adds to assemblage of planned Society Wynwood project

PMG paid $46M for most of assemblage last year

Miami /
Dec.December 04, 2020 06:05 PM
By Wade Millward
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Ben Bernstein and Ryan Shear with a rendering of the project at 2407 Northwest 2nd Avenue, Miami (RedSky, PMG, Google Maps)

Ben Bernstein and Ryan Shear with a rendering of the project at 2407 Northwest 2nd Avenue, Miami (RedSky, PMG, Google Maps)

Property Markets Group closed on more land for its planned Society Wynwood project for $11.5 million.

A joint venture between RedSky Capital and JZ Capital Partners sold the property at 2407 Northwest Second Avenue to PMG. The developer, led by Ryan Shear, Kevin Maloney and Daniel Kaplan, plans to build an apartment complex on the site with partner Greybrook Realty Partners.

Society Wynwood is expected to open in 2022. Amenities will include a gym, coworking spaces, a rotating art gallery and underground audio lounge.

PMG is also behind the 639-unit Society Las Olas in Fort Lauderdale, which opened in May and is 55 percent leased. The 704-unit Society Biscayne in Miami is expected to open late next year.

PMG and Greybrook paid $46 million for the majority of the Wynwood development site last year.

The RedSky-JZ joint venture bought the 14,000-square-foot property in 2015 for $10.6 million and planned to retrofit the existing 5,000-square-foot building and add onto it.

In August, JZ wrote down its stakes on portfolios in Brooklyn and Miami’s Design District to zero.

Last month, the partnership sold a retail building in Wynwood to Goldman Properties at a discount, and in October, their lender closed on a separate Wynwood site for $26 million, also at a discount from its previous sale price.





    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    MiamiPMGredsky capitalretail marketwynwood

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Michael Stern and a rendering of the project (Getty, JDS Development/SHoP Archictects)

    Michael Stern pays $24M for future site of 62-story Brickell tower

    Michael Stern pays $24M for future site of 62-story Brickell tower
    Carlos Mattos and Dylan Fonseca with the Waterway Shoppes of Weston at 2210-2282 Weston Rd (Linkedin, Marcus & Millichap)

    Mattos family pays $20M for Waterway Shoppes of Weston

    Mattos family pays $20M for Waterway Shoppes of Weston
    Goldman Properties' Jessica Goldman Srebnick with 2501 Northwest 5th Avenue and the lot at 413 Northwest 25th Street, Miami (Getty, iStock)

    Goldman Properties buys Wynwood property for discounted $5M

    Goldman Properties buys Wynwood property for discounted $5M
    Pharrell Williams and David Lerner with a photo of 2545 Northwest Third Avenue and a rendering of the Billionaire Boys Club exterior (Getty, Google Maps, Lerner Family Properties)

    Pharrell’s Billionaire Boys Club to open store in Wynwood

    Pharrell’s Billionaire Boys Club to open store in Wynwood
    Bill Morris of Southcoast, and a rendering of the project (Credit: RLC Architects)

    Developers propose multifamily mixed-use project in Boynton Beach

    Developers propose multifamily mixed-use project in Boynton Beach
    1396 Northwest 36th Street with Integra's Paulo Tavares de Melo and EHDOC's Melanie Ribeiro (Photos via Getty; LinkedIn)

    Integra, partner move forward with $58M senior housing project in Allapattah

    Integra, partner move forward with $58M senior housing project in Allapattah
    Angel Febres, partner, Homecookin’ Hospitality and Metro 1 Managing Director Andres Nava

    Wynwood nightclub building hits the market

    Wynwood nightclub building hits the market
    920-1934 Stirling Road in Broward and 510 Linton Boulevard in Delray Beach (Google Maps, iStock)

    South Florida’s retail market weakens in Q3

    South Florida’s retail market weakens in Q3
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.