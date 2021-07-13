Open Menu

Former owners of Swiss Watch International buy waterfront Miami Beach mansion

Off-market deal was sealed in 24 hours, the buyers’ agent said

Miami /
Jul.July 13, 2021 10:30 AM
By Katherine Kallergis
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
The property on Miami Beach's Allison Island (Douglas Elliman)

The property on Miami Beach’s Allison Island (Douglas Elliman)

You could call it a timely deal. The family that founded and sold Swiss Watch International purchased a waterfront mansion on Allison Island in Miami Beach.

The buyers picked up the property within 24 hours, according to their agent, who declined to identify them.

Shlomi and Lior Ben-Shmuel paid $14.5 million for the eight-bedroom, 9,615-square-foot home at 6640 Allison Road, sources told The Real Deal. The seller is real estate investor Bruce Fish of Waterview Management, property records show.

The Ben-Shmuels’ company was acquired by California-based Clearlake Capital Group in 2012. It shut down in 2017, according to the South Florida Business Journal.

The two-story Allison Island house was built in 1992. Sources said the Ben-Shmuels plan to renovate the property, which was purchased as an investment.

Kevin Brill of KMB Broker represented the seller in the off-market deal. Joel Lusky of Douglas Elliman brought the buyer.

Brill said that the lot’s location offers a view that does not exist elsewhere on the island.

Lusky said it marked the first time the home was available.

Waterfront home sales have been on the rise in Miami Beach for months. Brill added that once the deal was in contract, he was getting additional offers “left and right.”

Alison Island is just off Miami Beach, near La Gorce Island.

In March, Canadian businessman Simon Librati sold a waterfront house on Allison Island for $8.2 million. The previous month, Linda Lambert, the widow of Eastdil Secured’s founder Ben Lambert, paid $13 million for a spec home on the island.





    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Allison Islandmiami beach

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Joseph Menaged with the Faena House (Douglas Elliman, Menaged via Facebook)
    Father of “Property Wars” star sells Faena House condo involved in bank fraud scheme
    Father of “Property Wars” star sells Faena House condo involved in bank fraud scheme
    The Miami Beach property was recently purchased by a toymaker who specializes in slime (Corcoran, Getty)
    That’s a lot of slime: Toymaker drops $19M on waterfront Venetian Islands home
    That’s a lot of slime: Toymaker drops $19M on waterfront Venetian Islands home
    The Devon Apartments in North Beach (Google Maps)
    North Beach apartment building deemed unsafe, ordered evacuated
    North Beach apartment building deemed unsafe, ordered evacuated
    David Abrams with 45 Northeast 41st Street (left) and 1212 Lincoln Road in Miami (masonre)
    Former Newmark broker launches commercial real estate brokerage in Miami, NYC
    Former Newmark broker launches commercial real estate brokerage in Miami, NYC
    Jonathan Cox and Faena House at 3315 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach (Federated Companies, Foster and Partners)
    Federated Companies developer buys Faena House condo for $6M
    Federated Companies developer buys Faena House condo for $6M
    Champlain Towers South, before it was demolished late Sunday. The condo association had requested approvals from Surfside officials for repair work in the days leading up to the partial collapse. (Getty)
    Days before condo fell, urgent requests faced bureaucratic replies
    Days before condo fell, urgent requests faced bureaucratic replies
    U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden in Surfside at a memorial for people lost since the partial collapse of the Champlain Towers South condo building (Getty)
    Judge OKs insurance disbursements to victims of fatal Surfside condo collapse
    Judge OKs insurance disbursements to victims of fatal Surfside condo collapse
    Fred P. Hochberg and Beach House 8 (Getty, Google Maps)
    EXIM head under President Obama buys Miami Beach condo
    EXIM head under President Obama buys Miami Beach condo
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.