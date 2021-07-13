Open Menu

Miami-Dade County condo sales fall sharply first week of July

Top 10 sales ranged from $1.6M to $7.5M

Jul.July 13, 2021 08:45 AM
By Jordan Pandy
Condo sales volume in Miami-Dade County dropped by more than half during the first full week of July.

A total of 175 condos sold for $103 million last week, down dramatically from 357 condos that sold for $259 million the week prior.

Units sold for an average price of $589,000, down from $725,000 the previous week.

The most expensive sale was for a penthouse at Azure Condominium in Surfside, which sold for $7.5 million after 87 days on the market. The unit sold for $1,795 per square foot. Manty Sabates Morse brokered the deal.

The second most expensive closing of the week was the $5.9 million sale of unit 1006 at Oceana Bal Harbour. The condo sold for $2,331 per square foot after 262 days on the market. Adriana Companet represented the seller, while George Baronov represented the buyer.

Here’s a breakdown of the top 10 sales from July 4 to July 10.

Most expensive

Azure Condominium PH1206 | 87 days on market | $7.5M | $1,795 psf | Listing agent: Manty Sabates Morse | Buyer’s agent: Manty Sabates Morse

Least expensive

Park Grove Club Tower 1901 | 2 days on market | $1.6M | $1,249 psf | Listing agent: Jill Balli | Buyer’s agent: Liede DeValdivielso

Most days on market

Jade Signature 1501 | 1,137 days on market | $3.9M | $1,131 psf | Listing agent: Ryan Mendell | Buyer’s agent: Jordan Lederman

Fewest days on market

Four Seasons Residences, Miami 60C | 1 day on market | $1.9M | $865 psf | Listing agent: Fabian Dominguez | Buyer’s agent: Fabian Dominguez





    CondosMiami-Dade CountysurfsideWeekly Condo Sales

