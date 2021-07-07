The $27 million sale of the penthouse at Mansions at Acqualina led last week’s condo sales in Miami-Dade County.

Sales volume and the number of closings rose in the final week of June. A total of 357 condos sold last week for $259 million, up from the 237 condos that sold for $159 million the previous week.

Units sold for an average price of $725,000, up from $671,000 the week prior.

The most expensive sale was for the Sunny Isles Beach penthouse. The developer, the Trump Group, sold the 9,103-square-foot, four-bedroom condo. It sold for nearly $3,000 per square foot. Karina Batievsky and Michael Goldstein represented the developer, and Vivi Wolak brought the buyer. The deal marks the third highest condo sale in Miami-Dade history, according to a spokesperson.

The second most expensive closing of the week was the $8.6 million sale of unit 1801 at Continuum on South Beach. The condo sold for $2,459 per square foot after 108 days on the market. Eddy Martinez, Roland Ortiz and Giovanni Mancini represented the seller, and Rebecca Feigen represented the buyer.

Here’s a breakdown of the top 10 sales from June 27 to July 3.

Most expensive

Mansions at Acqualina PH47 | 24 days on market | $27M | $2,966 psf | Listing agents: Karina Batievsky and Michael Goldstein | Buyer’s agent: Vivi Wolak

Least expensive and most days on market

Two Park Grove 17D | 1,001 days on market | $3.4M | $1,159 psf | Listing agent: Bernardo Manrique | Buyer’s agent: Judith Hansen

Fewest days on market

St. Regis Bal Harbour 603S | 4 days on market | $4.9M | $1,725 psf | Listing agent: Ludmila Bogatov | Buyer’s agent: Reid Heidenry