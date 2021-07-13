Open Menu

Russian developer taps Compass to take over sales of Aurora condo tower in Sunny Isles

61-unit building is about 70 percent sold

Jul.July 13, 2021 06:00 PM
By Katherine Kallergis
Compass took over sales of Verzasca Group’s Aurora condo tower in Sunny Isles Beach.

A rendering of Aurora at 17550 Collins Avenue with Beth Butler (Compass Development)

Compass is taking over sales of Verzasca Group’s condo tower under construction in Sunny Isles Beach.

The developer, led by managing director Tim Lobanov, tapped the brokerage to handle sales and marketing of the remaining 30 percent of units at Aurora, a non-waterfront 17-story building on the west side of Collins Avenue, according to a press release.

The 61-unit building, at 17550 Collins Avenue, has been in the works for nearly six years. It launched sales in late 2015 and is expected to be completed in about six months.

Sales were handled in-house before Verzasca tapped Compass, according to a spokesperson. Prices for the remaining units range from $1.2 million to more than $3 million. The two- and three-bedroom units range from 1,385 square feet to more than 2,150 square feet. Units feature 10-foot ceilings and floor-to-ceiling windows.

Lobanov said in a statement that the developer is looking to tap out-of-state domestic buyers, especially from the Northeast and California.

The building was designed by Revuelta Architecture International with Interiors by Steven G. Amenities include a resort-style pool, sun decks with cabanas, a fitness center, indoor and outdoor yoga lounges, a Hammam spa and a children’s playroom.

In February, Verzasca Group’s Le Jardin Residences, a boutique condo project in Bay Harbor Islands, avoided foreclosure when a federal bankruptcy judge approved its bankruptcy plan, allowing the developer to move forward with selling units.

In addition to Lobanov, the Bay Harbor Islands-based development firm is led by president and former NHL player Darius Kasparaitis. It also has projects in Russia and Europe.





