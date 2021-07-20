Exist | Gateway Commerce Park in Miami Gardens

Apparel and fashion company Exist Inc. signed a long-term, 142,191-square-foot lease at Gateway Commerce Park, at 1722 Northwest 215th Street in Miami Gardens.

Brian Smith, Audley Bosch and Matt Maciag with JLL represented the landlord, EastGroup Properties, in the deal, while CBRE’s Larry Genet and Tom O’Loughlin represented the tenant.

Juventus Academy | Atlantic Village in Hallandale Beach

Italian soccer club Juventus F.C. signed a long-term lease at Atlantic Village for its Juventus Academy.

Juventus Academy will open a 1-acre facility within the third phase of Atlantic Village located at 601 North Federal Highway in Hallandale Beach. Grupo Eco is the developer of the 203,500-square-foot project. Phase three is expected to be developed by the end of this year.

Barrett Wolf and Wayne Odesnik are handling medical space leasing, and Daniel Chaberman is leading retail and restaurant leasing at the project.

Veru | The Gateway at Wynwood in Miami

Oncology biopharmaceutical company Veru Inc. signed an eight-year lease at The Gateway at Wynwood. Veru will occupy the 12,155-square-foot space in the first quarter of 2022.

The developer, R&B Realty, was represented by Colliers South Florida’s Stephen Rutchik, Tom Farmer and Tyler de la Pena. JLL’s Vivian Gonzalez represented Veru.

The building is expected to be delivered in the fourth quarter of this year. It was designed by architect Kobi Karp and features about 195,000 square feet of Class A office space, nearly 25,900 square feet of retail, a rooftop terrace, gym and covered parking.

Niagara Bottling, Vetio Animal Health | Palm Beach Park of Commerce

MDH Partners and Cushman & Wakefield signed leases for 70,000 square feet at a recently constructed warehouse in the Palm Beach Park of Commerce in western Palm Beach County.

Niagara Bottling expanded its space by 35,000 square feet at Building 25, now occupying nearly 150,000 square feet at Palm Beach Park of Commerce, and Vetio Animal Health expanded its manufacturing operations at the facility by 35,000 square feet for a total of 75,000 square feet.

Cushman & Wakefield’s Christopher Thomson and Alex VanDresser represented the landlord.

Elite Aluminum Corporation, Fuse Specialty Appliances | Hillsboro Technology Center

Elite Aluminum Corporation and Fuse Specialty Appliances each signed long-term leases at Deerfield Beach’s Hillsboro Technology Center.

Coconut Creek-headquartered Elite Aluminum Corporation leased 17,134 square feet in Building E at 500 Hillsboro Technology Drive. Fuse Specialty Appliances leased 18,650 square feet in Building F at 550 Hillsboro Technology Drive. Tom Hotz and Brian Ahearn of Butters Realty & Management represented both companies.