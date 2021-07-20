Open Menu

North Miami condominium’s balconies deemed unsafe

Coronado Towers had most significant structural defect of any occupied building in North Miami, according to city memo

Miami /
Jul.July 20, 2021 03:44 PM
By Erik Bojnansky
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Coronado Towers in North Miami (Google Maps, Getty)

Coronado Towers in North Miami (Google Maps, Getty)

The balconies of a 53-year-old North Miami condominium are unsafe and off limits to residents until significant repairs can be made.
The order by the city of North Miami’s building department followed a review of 347 properties that were either past due or approaching their 40-year recertification.

According to that review, only three properties in the city had structural problems requiring immediate attention, Theresa Therilus, North Miami’s city manager wrote in a July 19 memo obtained by The Real Deal.

Of those three buildings, just one is occupied: Coronado Towers at 12950 Northeast 16th Avenue. The five-story, 60-unit condo was built in 1969.

An image of the Coronado Tower balcony from a Zillow listing

A North Miami spokesperson said “numerous” Coronado balconies have cracked concrete and exposed steel so they have been deemed unsafe. The rest of the building was determined to be structurally sound. “Nobody has been asked to move out,” she said. However, no one will be allowed on the balconies until repairs are made.

It is unclear when the repairs will be completed, how much they will cost or how much the unit owners may have to pay in assessments.

Another North Miami building deemed in immediate need of repairs is the empty Inspiration Point condominium at 12955 Northeast 6th Avenue. The city memo listed it as “unsafe/due to fire/unoccupied.”

The name and address of the third building flagged for structural defects was not listed, but is unoccupied according to the city memo.

Local governments throughout Miami-Dade County have been reinspecting buildings 40 years old or older in the wake of the tragic Champlain Towers South collapse in Surfside.

In some cases, those inspections have led to evacuation orders. Just before July 4, the city of North Miami Beach ordered 300-people to move out of Crestview Towers.

In Miami Beach, at least three residential buildings have been ordered to evacuate including the 1960s-era La Costa building at 5333 Collins Avenue. The vast majority of the building’s units were recently purchased in a bulk condo deal by developer Camilo Miguel, Jr. for more than $100 million. Miguel intends to replace the 15-story La Costa building with a new 19-story, 100-unit luxury tower.





    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    north miamiSurfside condo collapse

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    The partially collapsed 12-story Champlain Towers South condo building (Getty)
    Inside the tug-of-war over the Surfside condo site’s future
    Inside the tug-of-war over the Surfside condo site’s future
    The Johnson and Wales campus and PMG principals Kevin Maloney and Ryan Shear (PMG)
    PMG pays nearly $60M for Johnson & Wales North Miami campus
    PMG pays nearly $60M for Johnson & Wales North Miami campus
    Nathan Reiber was the developer for Champlain Towers South in Surfside (Getty, Levitt-Weinstein Obituary)
    Surfside condo developer faced legal trouble in Canada, found clean slate in South Florida
    Surfside condo developer faced legal trouble in Canada, found clean slate in South Florida
    Here’s what Mast Capital plans for La Costa’s evacuated, oceanfront Miami Beach site
    Here’s what Mast Capital plans for La Costa’s evacuated, oceanfront Miami Beach site
    Here’s what Mast Capital plans for La Costa’s evacuated, oceanfront Miami Beach site
    La Costa condo building and Mast Capital Princial Camilo Miguel Jr (Mast, Douglas Elliman)
    Oceanfront Miami Beach condo ordered evacuated following bulk buyout deal
    Oceanfront Miami Beach condo ordered evacuated following bulk buyout deal
    The Devon Apartments in North Beach (Google Maps)
    North Beach apartment building deemed unsafe, ordered evacuated
    North Beach apartment building deemed unsafe, ordered evacuated
    Surfside, Florida (Getty)
    Palm Beach County plans to ratchet up inspections for older high-rises, Surfside announces reviews for all buildings east of Collins
    Palm Beach County plans to ratchet up inspections for older high-rises, Surfside announces reviews for all buildings east of Collins
    Arthur “Duke” Sorey and the Crestview Towers Condominium (Linkedin, Google Maps, iStock)
    New reports submitted by Crestview Towers in North Miami Beach claim residents can return during repairs, but city says to wait
    New reports submitted by Crestview Towers in North Miami Beach claim residents can return during repairs, but city says to wait
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.