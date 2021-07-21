Open Menu

Davie student housing complex scores $62M refi, construction loan

The seventh University Pointe building is under construction

Miami /
Jul.July 21, 2021 05:30 PM
By Lidia Dinkova
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Davie student housing complex scores $62M refi, construction loan

Google Street View of University Pointe student housing in Davie at 6250-6370 Griffin Road (Google Maps)

A Davie student housing complex scored a $62 million loan to refinance the completed portion of the project and help pay for the last leg of construction.

University Pointe, at 6250-6370 Griffin Road, scored the loan from New York City-based Madison Realty Capital, according to Madison’s press release.

Construction is underway on the seventh, 96-bed building. Less than $8 million of the loan will go toward completing this phase, according to Josh Zegen, Madison Realty co-founder and managing principal.

The remainder of the loan was used to pay off the original lender on the first phase — consisting of six buildings, with a total of 781 beds — and recapture some of the borrower’s equity, Zegen said.

Those buildings and 31,000 square feet of retail were completed in 2019, according to the release. They are roughly 90 percent occupied, Zegen said.

Property records show Nob Hill Partners, led by Michael Konig, owns the property.

The complex offers one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom units with washers and dryers as well as roommate matching and shuttles to the nearby universities, according to the release.

University Pointe is near several university campuses in the Davie area. It is a roughly 2-mile drive to Nova Southeastern University’s main campus and Broward College’s A. Hugh Adams Central Campus. Also north of the student housing complex are the University of Florida-IFAS Fort Lauderdale Research Education Center; Florida Atlantic University’s Davie campus; and McFatter Technical College and High School, which offers various vocational training programs.

Overall, the student housing real estate market took a hit during the pandemic, although Zegen said University Pointe performed well since universities remained mostly open in Florida.

Other recent South Florida student housing deals include CA Ventures buying a student housing complex in downtown Boca Raton near Florida Atlantic University in January for $80 million.





    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    broward countyconstructionconstruction loansdavieDevelopment

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    The partially collapsed 12-story Champlain Towers South condo building (Getty)
    Inside the tug-of-war over the Surfside condo site’s future
    Inside the tug-of-war over the Surfside condo site’s future
    Avery Pompano Beach apartments with Yaakov Frankforter of Frankforter Group (LinkedIn via Frankforter, Avery Pompano Beach)
    Frankforter Group buys Pompano Beach apartments for $43M
    Frankforter Group buys Pompano Beach apartments for $43M
    Lease roundup: Apparel company inks 142K sf lease in Miami Gardens & more
    Lease roundup: Apparel company inks 142K sf lease in Miami Gardens & more
    Lease roundup: Apparel company inks 142K sf lease in Miami Gardens & more
    Alina Residences in Boca Raton (Alina Residences)
    El-Ad scores $53M construction loan for Alina Residences in Boca Raton
    El-Ad scores $53M construction loan for Alina Residences in Boca Raton
    Nathan Reiber was the developer for Champlain Towers South in Surfside (Getty, Levitt-Weinstein Obituary)
    Surfside condo developer faced legal trouble in Canada, found clean slate in South Florida
    Surfside condo developer faced legal trouble in Canada, found clean slate in South Florida
    Rendering of Boca Ice and Fine Arts Center courtesy of Peninsula Ice LLC 
    Ice skating gliding into Boca: Arena developers score $14M construction loan
    Ice skating gliding into Boca: Arena developers score $14M construction loan
    Yacht Haven Park & Marina in Fort Lauderdale sells for $58M
    Yacht Haven Park & Marina in Fort Lauderdale sells for $58M
    Yacht Haven Park & Marina in Fort Lauderdale sells for $58M
    Alan Jay Wildstein and the waterfront house (Alan Jay Automotive Network, Elmes Group Waterfront Estates)
    Car dealership mogul sells waterfront Fort Lauderdale home for $8M
    Car dealership mogul sells waterfront Fort Lauderdale home for $8M
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.