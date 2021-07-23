Opterra Capital bought a Boca Raton Holiday Inn for $13.3 million.

Records show Opterra, through an affiliate, bought the Holiday Inn & Suites at 701 Northwest 53rd Street from FLL Resorts, which is linked to Archer Capital Group.

The 180-key hotel was built in 1989 on 5 acres, property records show.

The price equates to nearly $74,000 per room.

Archer Capital Group, led by Bakul and Rahil Sanghvi, bought the property for $14.1 million in 2016, records show.

Opterra, based in Boca Raton, is a real estate investment sponsor, operating partner, capital markets adviser and asset manager, according to its website. Glenn Alba, a former Blackstone managing director, founded Opterra in 2017. It focuses on commercial real estate, including hospitality, office and multifamily.

The deal comes as the South Florida hospitality industry is emerging from the pandemic lockdown. Leisure travel has resumed in the region, but the industry also depends on convention and cruise business.

While cruises are slowly resuming, conventions are yet to return. MDM Group, through its MDM Hotel Group, canceled plans for a 1,700-room Marriott Marquis hotel and 600,000-square-foot expo center at the Miami Worldcenter mixed-use complex in downtown Miami. MDM sold the site to Witkoff and Monroe Capital for $94 million in July.