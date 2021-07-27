Open Menu

Weekly condo sales dollar volume rises, led by $17M closing at Porsche Design Tower

Top 10 sales ranged from $3M to nearly $17M

Jul.July 27, 2021 01:30 PM
By Katherine Kallergis
The highest sale last week was a $17 million penthouse at Porche Design Tower (Porche)

Though fewer units sold than the previous week, condo sales volume rose in Miami-Dade last week. A $16.6 million closing at Porsche Design Tower led the week’s top deals.

A total of 215 condos sold for nearly $161 million last week, compared to 226 condos that sold for $138 million the week prior.

Units sold for an average price of about $747,000, up from $612,000 the previous week.

Lower penthouse unit 5205 at Porsche Design Tower scored the highest price of the week. Uruguayan billionaire Andres Bzurovski purchased the 6,121-square-foot unit for more than $2,700 per square foot. Alex Miranda and Joe Padula represented the seller, while Sebastian Tettamanti brought the buyer. It was on the market for nearly one year before it sold.

The second most expensive sale was the $5.8 million closing of unit 4205 at the Ritz-Carlton Residences, Sunny Isles Beach. The 4,115-square-foot condo traded for nearly $1,600 per square foot. Karen Reiter represented the seller, while Jack Esquenazi brought the buyer. It was on the market for 329 days before it sold.

Here’s a breakdown of the top 10 sales from July 18 to July 24.

Most expensive

Porsche Design Tower unit 5205 | 353 days on market | $16.6M | $2,712 psf | Listing agents: Alex Miranda and Joe Padula | Buyer’s agent: Sebastian Tettamanti

Least expensive

Residences by Armani/Casa unit 3703 | 69 days on market | $3M | $1,321 psf | Listing agent: Fernanda Ibarra | Buyer’s agent: Luciene Cofresi

Most days on market

Jade Signature unit 4003 | 872 days on market | $3.5M | $1,315 psf | Listing agent: Yara Gouveia | Buyer’s agent: Nadezhda Guro

Fewest days on market

Ritz-Carlton Residences, Sunny Isles Beach unit 1005 | 1 day on market | $4.9M | $1,529 psf | Listing agent: Sivan Koster | Buyer’s agent: Michael Gebhard





