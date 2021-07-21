Condo sales rose in Miami-Dade County last week, topped by closings in Bal Harbour and Sunny Isles Beach.

A total of 226 condos sold for $138 million last week, compared to 175 condos that sold for $103 million the week prior.

Units sold for an average price of $612,000, up from $589,000 the previous week.

The most expensive condo closing was the $7 million sale of unit 4901 at Jade Signature in Sunny Isles Beach, which previously traded in December. The 4,361-square-foot unit sold for $1,617 per square foot after 90 days on the market. The listing agent was Saddy Delgado Abaunza, and Deborah Padilla brought the buyer.

Unit 1603 in the south tower of the St. Regis Bal Harbour sold for $6.5 million, marking the second priciest deal. It traded for more than $2,000 per square foot after 629 days on the market. Sergio Balinotti was the listing agent, and Ivanna Trachter was the buyer’s agent.

Here’s a breakdown of the top 10 sales from July 11 to July 17.

Most expensive

Jade Signature unit 4901 | 90 days on market | $7M | $1,617 psf | Listing agent: Saddy Delgado Abaunza | Buyer’s agent: Deborah Padilla

Least expensive

Prive unit 904 | 800 days on market | $2M | $767 psf | Listing agent: Enrique Kanarek | Buyer’s agent: Jonathan Kanarek

Most days on market

Grand Bay Tower unit 1103 | 1,936 days on market | $2.9M | $833 psf | Listing agent: Lilia Gambogi | Buyer’s agent: Sandra Del Castillo

Fewest days on market

Oceana Key Biscayne unit 1003S| 43 days on market | $6M | $1,982 psf | Listing agent: Elena Chacon | Buyer’s agent: Lucia Marin