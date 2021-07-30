The head of a New Jersey car dealership and lending firm has a new South Florida driveway to park his cars.

Property records show Michael J. and Mary Louise Wimmer bought the seven-bedroom, 8,664-square-foot mansion at 144 West Coconut Palm Road in Boca Raton for $24.5 million. Michael Rolnick, trustee of 144 W Coconut Palm Road Land Trust, sold the property along with his wife Yuliya.

Michael Wimmer is CEO of New Jersey-based AutoLender, according to his LinkedIn.

Jonathan Postma of Coldwell Banker brokered the deal, which sets a new record for single-family home sales in Boca Raton. Postma listed the property for $25.9 million in April. He declined to comment on the deal.

The mansion, on a 0.4-acre property, features a chef’s kitchen with Gaggenau appliances, wine storage, an office, summer kitchen, an infinity pool and a 130-foot dock, according to the listing. It has interiors by Marc Michaels and was built by CJM Builders.

The house was completed last year. The land last sold for $4.2 million in 2017.

The previous Boca Raton price record was reportedly the $17.9 million sale in June of 819 Orchid Drive. The waterfront estate was owned by the late shoe mogul Bob Campbell.

Also in Boca Raton this year, Joshua Frank, a partner and co-head of research at Trian Partners, paid $9.6 million for the waterfront mansion at 429 East Alexander Road. The daughter of the co-founder of Haagen-Dazs sold her mansion in April for $8.7 million.