The waterfront Boca Raton estate of the late shoe mogul Bob Campbell sold for $17.9 million.

Campbell was chairman and CEO of the footwear giant BBC International, whose brands include Cole Haan, Polo Ralph Lauren, Tommy Hilfiger and Nine West. He had owned the property at 819 Orchid Drive since 2000. Campbell died last year at the age of 82.

The mansion sold to an undisclosed buyer for $19.9 million, including furniture.

Oren Alexander of Douglas Elliman represented the buyer and seller, according to Elliman. The deal marks a record for single-family home sales in Boca, the brokerage said.

The New York Post first reported the sale.

The roughly 13,000-square-foot mansion, with nine bedrooms, four infinity pools, a dock, catering kitchen and waterfall, sits on a 0.6-acre corner lot. It has 343 feet of water frontage.

Campbell paid $3.8 million for the property in 2000 and built the house in 2019.

In 2017, Campbell listed his 20-plus-acre Bridgehampton horse farm for $40 million, which is still on the market.

High-end homes have continued to sell in Boca Raton. In recent weeks, Trian Partners partner Joshua Frank paid nearly $10 million for a waterfront mansion.

Also earlier this year, the president of a video chat platform spent $6 million on a waterfront Boca Raton home, the CEO of a skincare company bought a lakefront mansion for $5.2 million, and the daughter of the co-founder of Haagen-Dazs sold her mansion for $8.7 million.