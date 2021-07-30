Private equity investor and former Cleveland Browns president, Alec Scheiner, purchased a home in Palm Beach.

Scheiner, who was also previously senior vice president of the Dallas Cowboys, paid $6.1 million for the four-bedroom, three-bathroom home at 249 Sandpiper Drive. A Delaware entity led by attorney Maura Ziska sold the 4,140-square-foot house.

Scheiner is a partner at RedBird Capital Partners, where he leads investing and advisory work for the firm’s sports practice, including RedBird’s investment in Fenway Sports Group, according to the company’s website.

Christine Gibbons with Sotheby’s International Realty represented the seller in the Palm Beach deal. Lilly Leas of Brown Harris Stevens represented the buyer, according to Realtor.com.

The Bermuda-style house, built in 1969, sits on a nearly 0.3-acre lot with a circular driveway and a two-car garage. It was on the market for $6.2 million and previously sold for $2.1 million in 2013.

The market for single-family homes has exploded in Palm Beach, where there is now very limited inventory.

In the second quarter, single-family closings rose 90 percent compared to the same period last year, to 57 sales. Just 25 listings remained at the end of the quarter, according to Douglas Elliman’s reports.

Luxury home developer Todd Michael Glaser and his partners recently flipped an oceanfront Palm Beach home for $28.5 million. They paid $12.6 million for the four-bedroom, 6,124-square-foot house in January, and it is now under construction to become a six-bedroom, 7,589-square-foot home.

Earlier this month, Thomas Iovino, the founder of a construction company, bought the spec mansion at 259 Pendleton Avenue in Palm Beach for $18 million.