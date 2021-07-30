Open Menu

Ex-Cleveland Browns president scores Palm Beach home

It sold for just $100K below ask

Miami /
Jul.July 30, 2021 03:25 PM
By Katherine Kallergis
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Alec Scheiner, former Cleveland Browns president, with 249 Sandpiper Drive in Palm Beach (RedBird Capital, Sotheby's International Realty)

Alec Scheiner, former Cleveland Browns president, with 249 Sandpiper Drive in Palm Beach (RedBird Capital, Sotheby’s International Realty)

Private equity investor and former Cleveland Browns president, Alec Scheiner, purchased a home in Palm Beach.

Scheiner, who was also previously senior vice president of the Dallas Cowboys, paid $6.1 million for the four-bedroom, three-bathroom home at 249 Sandpiper Drive. A Delaware entity led by attorney Maura Ziska sold the 4,140-square-foot house.

Scheiner is a partner at RedBird Capital Partners, where he leads investing and advisory work for the firm’s sports practice, including RedBird’s investment in Fenway Sports Group, according to the company’s website.

Christine Gibbons with Sotheby’s International Realty represented the seller in the Palm Beach deal. Lilly Leas of Brown Harris Stevens represented the buyer, according to Realtor.com.

The Bermuda-style house, built in 1969, sits on a nearly 0.3-acre lot with a circular driveway and a two-car garage. It was on the market for $6.2 million and previously sold for $2.1 million in 2013.

The market for single-family homes has exploded in Palm Beach, where there is now very limited inventory.

In the second quarter, single-family closings rose 90 percent compared to the same period last year, to 57 sales. Just 25 listings remained at the end of the quarter, according to Douglas Elliman’s reports.

Luxury home developer Todd Michael Glaser and his partners recently flipped an oceanfront Palm Beach home for $28.5 million. They paid $12.6 million for the four-bedroom, 6,124-square-foot house in January, and it is now under construction to become a six-bedroom, 7,589-square-foot home.

Earlier this month, Thomas Iovino, the founder of a construction company, bought the spec mansion at 259 Pendleton Avenue in Palm Beach for $18 million.





    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    home salesnflPalm Beach

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    The $24.5 million Boca Raton mansion (Coldwell Banker via Compass)
    AutoLenders CEO buys waterfront Boca Raton estate for record $25M
    AutoLenders CEO buys waterfront Boca Raton estate for record $25M
    (Pacheco-Martinez & Associates)
    $65M sale of waterfront Coconut Grove spec mansion sets new record in Miami-Dade: sources
    $65M sale of waterfront Coconut Grove spec mansion sets new record in Miami-Dade: sources
    DataDirect Networks President Paul Bloch, Oceanfirst Realty principal Eddy Chabli and renderings of the house Bloch plans to build (DDN, Kobi Karp Architecture)
    Tech mogul Paul Bloch buys waterfront Miami Beach lot, plans mansion
    Tech mogul Paul Bloch buys waterfront Miami Beach lot, plans mansion
    Grupo Marquise’s Jose Carlos Pontes with the property (Compass, Facebook via Grupo Marquise)
    Grupo Marquise co-founder sells waterfront Miami Beach mansion for $27M
    Grupo Marquise co-founder sells waterfront Miami Beach mansion for $27M
    Q2’s largest retail transaction: Regal Acquisitions’ $34 purchase of CVS-anchored retail at Boulan South Beach hotel (Google Maps)
    South Florida’s retail market slowly emerges from pandemic woes in Q2
    South Florida’s retail market slowly emerges from pandemic woes in Q2
    Inventory for single-family homes and condos fell, indicating a seller’s market (Getty)
    South Florida residential sales soar to $8B in June, led by luxury buys
    South Florida residential sales soar to $8B in June, led by luxury buys
    Apollo Global Management’s Josh Harris and Softbank CEO Marcelo Claure with the property (Getty)
    SoftBank’s Marcelo Claure sells Miami Beach mansion to Apollo co-founder for $32M
    SoftBank’s Marcelo Claure sells Miami Beach mansion to Apollo co-founder for $32M
    The Allison Island spec home with James Curnin and Adam Wyden (LPG, Columbia Business School)
    Hedge funder buys Allison Island spec home for $14M
    Hedge funder buys Allison Island spec home for $14M
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.