Condo sales dollar volume and average sale price fell in the last week of July in Miami-Dade County.

Though the combined volume declined, more units sold. A total of 285 condos sold for nearly $154 million last week, compared to 215 condos that sold for $161 million the week prior.

Condos sold for an average price of about $543,000, down from $747,000 the previous week.

Units in Ritz-Carlton-branded buildings led the week’s closings. ​​

In Sunny Isles Beach, unit 4105 at the Ritz-Carlton Residences, Sunny Isles Beach traded for the highest price. The unit sold for about $5.5 million, or more than $1,500 per square foot, after 413 days on the market. Alejandro Suero was the listing agent, and Karen Reiter was the buyer’s agent.

The second most-expensive closing was for unit 627 at the Ritz-Carlton Residences, Miami Beach. It traded for $5.2 million, or $1,366 per square foot, after 138 days on the market. Jennifer Markovich represented the seller, while Carl Gambino was the buyer’s agent.

Here’s a breakdown of the top 10 sales from July 25 to July 31.

Most expensive

Ritz-Carlton Residences Sunny Isles Beach unit 4105 | 413 days on market | $5.5M | $1,511 psf | Listing agent: Alejandro Suero | Buyer’s agent: Karen Reiter

Least expensive

The Palace Bal Harbour unit 12A | 6 days on market | $2.1M | $684 psf | Listing agent: Ida Schwartz | Buyer’s agent: Allen Davoudpour

Most days on market

Ritz-Carlton Residences Sunny Isles Beach unit 4105 | 413 days on market | $5.5M | $1,511 psf | Listing agent: Alejandro Suero | Buyer’s agent: Karen Reiter

Fewest days on market

Oceanside at Fisher Island unit 7933 | 1 day on market | $3M | $1,122 psf | Listing agent: Don Pingaro Buyer’s agent: Cyril Matz