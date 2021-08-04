Professional race car driver buys Boca Raton manse for $19M

Professional race car driver Jason McCarthy bought a Boca Raton mansion for $19 million.

Records show McCarthy and his wife, Newsha McCarthy, bought the house at 379 East Alexander Palm Road in the Royal Palm Yacht & Country Club from David and Holly Meehan. The buyers borrowed $10.8 million from JPMorgan Chase Bank.

McCarthy is a racer in the Ferrari Challenge, which holds championships in the U.S. and Europe.

The two-story, 11,753-square-foot mansion has five bedrooms, six bathrooms and two half-bathrooms, and also includes a pool, according to records. The property spans 0.6 acres.

Records show the Meehans bought the lot in 2016 for $3.5 million before building the house. It was completed in 2019.

David Meehan is executive vice president of partnership development for GEO Care, a division of private prisons and mental health facilities investment company GEO Group, according to the company’s website. Boca Raton-based GEO Group, a publicly traded real estate investment trust, also invests in illegal immigration detention centers and runs various government-owned facilities.

This is at least the second home that the Meehans have sold in Boca Raton’s Royal Palm Yacht & Country Club in the past nine months. In December, they sold the house at 2333 Acorn Palm Road for $5.6 million. The buyer was Philip A. Marber, a former CEO of Cantor Fitzgerald.

In other recent Royal Palm Yacht & Country Club deals, homebuilder William Joseph Scaggs, as trustee of the William Joseph Scaggs Revocable Trust, and his wife, Kimberly, sold a house for $6.1 million; and Resilience Capital Partners co-CEO and founder Steven Rosen bought a house for $6.7 million. Both deals closed in March.