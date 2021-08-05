Open Menu

Cortland pays $230M for Boca Raton apartments, marking priciest multifamily sale of year

456-unit complex is 99% leased

Miami /
Aug.August 05, 2021 05:25 PM
By Katherine Kallergis
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
The Residences at Uptown Boca with Cortland CEO Steven DeFrancis and the sellers Alexander Rosemurgy and Rick Giles

The Residences at Uptown Boca with Cortland CEO Steven DeFrancis and the sellers Alexander Rosemurgy and Rick Giles

A new apartment community in Boca Raton sold for $230 million, marking the most expensive multifamily sale in South Florida this year.

Giles Capital Group, Rosemurgy Properties, Schmier Property Group and Wheelock Street Capital sold the 456-unit, seven-building development to Atlanta-based Cortland, according to a press release. The Residences at Uptown Boca was completed last year and is 99 percent leased, with just the model unit remaining, a spokesperson said.

The South Florida multifamily market has been on fire, with rents and occupancy rising and a number of institutional deals closing in recent months.

The Uptown Boca sale breaks down to about $504,000 per apartment. Units range from 718 square feet to 1,737 square feet, and from one to four bedrooms. Park Partners Residential manages the garden-style complex.

A Cushman & Wakefield team led by Robert Given and Zach Sackley brokered the deal.

Cortland owns about two dozen multifamily properties in Florida, according to its website.

The Boca community includes a 24-hour gym and business center, cold storage, theater and lounge, rideshare lounge, dog parks, a soccer field, playground and children’s gaming area, according to the release.

The developers paid $38 million for the 38-acre property, agricultural land on the southwest corner of Glades Road and 95th Avenue South in 2018, and financed construction of the mixed-use development with a $125 million construction loan.

The sellers retained ownership of the 179,000-square-foot retail component of Uptown Boca.

Amazon Fresh is expected to open a 35,000-square-foot store at Uptown Boca. Other tenants include REI, Sloan’s Ice Cream, Chick-Fil-A, BurgerFi, and others.

Recent multifamily sales in South Florida include the $121.3 million trade of a Pembroke Pines complex.

In June, Harbor Group International sold a separate 700-unit apartment complex in Pembroke Pines to Air Communities for nearly $223 million.





    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    boca ratonCortlandmultifamily market

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Marela Apartments in Pembroke Pines (Marela)
    RREEF buys Pembroke Pines apartments for $121M
    RREEF buys Pembroke Pines apartments for $121M
    Jason McCarthy (Ferrari, Royal Palm Yacht & Country Club)
    Professional race car driver buys Boca Raton manse for $19M
    Professional race car driver buys Boca Raton manse for $19M
    (Facebook via Golfview Flats)
    Snow Real Estate buys Sunrise apartments for $15M
    Snow Real Estate buys Sunrise apartments for $15M
    The $24.5 million Boca Raton mansion (Coldwell Banker via Compass)
    AutoLenders CEO buys waterfront Boca Raton estate for record $25M
    AutoLenders CEO buys waterfront Boca Raton estate for record $25M
    12350 Biscayne Boulevard and buyer Yoram Izhak (Google Maps)
    Johnson & Wales sells more North Miami properties for $21M
    Johnson & Wales sells more North Miami properties for $21M
    The Buena Vista Gardens in Little Haiti (Apartments.com)
    Bowery Properties buys Little Haiti apartment portfolio for $12M
    Bowery Properties buys Little Haiti apartment portfolio for $12M
    Grover Corlew principal Mark Corlew with Bank of America Tower in Boca Raton (Grover Corlew)
    Grover Corlew buys Bank of America Tower in Boca Raton for $45M
    Grover Corlew buys Bank of America Tower in Boca Raton for $45M
    Opterra Capital buys Holiday Inn & Suites Boca Raton for $13M
    Opterra Capital buys Holiday Inn & Suites Boca Raton for $13M
    Opterra Capital buys Holiday Inn & Suites Boca Raton for $13M
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.