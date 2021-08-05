Open Menu

Detroit real estate executive killed in hit-and-run in Miami Beach

Principal at Landmark Commercial Real Estate Services was 38

National /
Aug.August 05, 2021 05:00 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Kevin Baker (Photo via Landmark Commercial Real Estate Services)

Kevin Baker (Photo via Landmark Commercial Real Estate Services)

A real estate executive from the Detroit area was killed in Miami Beach over the weekend in a hit-and-run incident.

Kevin Baker, 38, succumbed to injuries suffered in a suspected hit-and-run, according to a post on his Instagram account signed by his wife. He was a principal at the brokerage Landmark Commercial Real Estate Services LLC, according to Crain’s.

A lieutenant from the Florida Highway Patrol said the incident happened around 2:45 a.m. on Saturday. A rider of a Yamasaki “scooter” — who wasn’t identified by police — was struck by a white Honda sedan along the I-195 Julia Tuttle Causeway near Alton Road.

Police say the driver of the sedan fled on foot after the incident. Meanwhile, the rider of the Yamasaki vehicle was ejected and taken to Ryder Trauma Center, where the rider later died of his injuries. A criminal investigation is underway.

A biography on the Landmark website states that Baker sold in excess of $750 million in shopping centers and investment real estate. He previously focused on tenant representation before going on to co-found the Landmark Investment Sales Team. He attended both Michigan State University and the University of Michigan-Dearborn.

“We already miss him, and know that this loss is deeply felt by many,” Hayra Baker wrote on her husband’s Instagram.

Read more

[Crain’s] — Holden Walter-Warner





    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    brokeragescrimemiami beach

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Federal prosecutors allege Naman Wakil laundered ill-gotten Venezuelan contracts with Miami area condo purchases (Getty)
    Miami man charged in Venezuelan money laundering scheme, allegedly using proceeds to buy condos
    Miami man charged in Venezuelan money laundering scheme, allegedly using proceeds to buy condos
    Hospitality fund that counts A-Rod among investors buys renovated Ocean Drive hotel
    Hospitality fund that counts A-Rod among investors buys renovated Ocean Drive hotel
    Hospitality fund that counts A-Rod among investors buys renovated Ocean Drive hotel
    The lot where the former Champlain Towers South once stood (Getty)
    Bid request to begin soon for Surfside collapse site
    Bid request to begin soon for Surfside collapse site
    Developer Robert Finvarb, TPG CEO Jon Winkelried and AC Hotel Miami Beach (Finvarb, TPG, Marriott)
    Robert Finvarb sells AC Hotel Miami Beach to TPG
    Robert Finvarb sells AC Hotel Miami Beach to TPG
    5515 Pine Tree Drive (Compass / Howard Chase Real Estate)
    Montreal developer pays $6M for waterfront Pine Tree Drive teardown
    Montreal developer pays $6M for waterfront Pine Tree Drive teardown
    Movers & Shakers: Daniel Minkowitz joins Corcoran & more
    Movers & Shakers: Daniel Minkowitz joins Corcoran & more
    Movers & Shakers: Daniel Minkowitz joins Corcoran & more
    Gloria and Emilio Estefan with the Star Island mansion (Getty, One Star Island)
    Gloria and Emilio Estefan sell Star Island mansion next to Diddy for $35M
    Gloria and Emilio Estefan sell Star Island mansion next to Diddy for $35M
    The current Miami Beach North Shore library with Mayor Dan Gelber (Google Maps, Gelber)
    Miami Beach seeks buyers for city-owned development sites
    Miami Beach seeks buyers for city-owned development sites
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.