A real estate executive from the Detroit area was killed in Miami Beach over the weekend in a hit-and-run incident.

Kevin Baker, 38, succumbed to injuries suffered in a suspected hit-and-run, according to a post on his Instagram account signed by his wife. He was a principal at the brokerage Landmark Commercial Real Estate Services LLC, according to Crain’s.

A lieutenant from the Florida Highway Patrol said the incident happened around 2:45 a.m. on Saturday. A rider of a Yamasaki “scooter” — who wasn’t identified by police — was struck by a white Honda sedan along the I-195 Julia Tuttle Causeway near Alton Road.

Police say the driver of the sedan fled on foot after the incident. Meanwhile, the rider of the Yamasaki vehicle was ejected and taken to Ryder Trauma Center, where the rider later died of his injuries. A criminal investigation is underway.

A biography on the Landmark website states that Baker sold in excess of $750 million in shopping centers and investment real estate. He previously focused on tenant representation before going on to co-found the Landmark Investment Sales Team. He attended both Michigan State University and the University of Michigan-Dearborn.

“We already miss him, and know that this loss is deeply felt by many,” Hayra Baker wrote on her husband’s Instagram.

[Crain’s] — Holden Walter-Warner