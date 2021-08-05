Open Menu

Foundry and HighBrook buy Doral warehouse for $18M

147K sf industrial building is 95% leased

Miami /
Aug.August 05, 2021 09:45 AM
By Francisco Alvarado
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Ted Elam of Foundry Commercial with the property (Foundry)

Ted Elam of Foundry Commercial with the property (Foundry)

Foundry Commercial teamed up with real estate private equity firm HighBrook Investors to buy an industrial park in Doral. The partnership paid $18 million for the Americas International Center at 9300-9380 Northwest 13th Street.

The property has a 147,000-square-foot industrial facility that is 95 percent leased, according to a Foundry press release. It is within the Airport West submarket, one of the most active in the county.

Orlando-based Foundry and New York-based Highbrook paid roughly $122 a square foot for the site.

The seller, Americas International Center Ltd., paid $2 million for the property in 1995, records show. The entity is tied to Ernesto Fabre, who owns a design consulting company called Fabre Design Group in Coral Gables.

Ted Elam, Foundry’s vice president of development and investments, said in a statement that the partnership was attracted to the industrial park’s location in the Airport West submarket due to easy access to other areas of Miami-Dade, including PortMiami and Miami International Airport.

“There are a number of options to consider for the future of this property” Elam said. “HighBrook and Foundry can create value by improving the existing asset, and there is also the potential for redevelopment in an extremely desirable industrial corridor.”

In the past three years, Foundry has developed more than 6.4 million square feet in South Florida, as part of a national portfolio totaling more than 55 million square feet. In June of last year, the company scored a $26.3 million construction loan to build two industrial warehouses in Hialeah Gardens.

Founded in 2010, HighBrook has commercial real estate investments across North America and Europe, specializing in recapitalizing properties, according to the company’s website.

Investor interest in South Florida remains high, but inventory for sale is low, according to a recent Colliers International industrial report. As a result, industrial landlords are in a position to reap monumental rent growth in the next five years, Colliers said.

The Airport West submarket fared well in the second quarter compared to the overall Miami-Dade industrial sector, according to Colliers. The vacancy rate in Airport West was 4.1 percent compared to 3.9 percent for the entire county, and asking rents were 35 cents lower than the $10.72 a square foot overall for Miami-Dade.





    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    doralSouth Florida Industrial Marketwarehouses

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Racetrac CEO Carl Bolch Jr with the junkyard (MapQuest, The Michael J. Fox Foundation)
    Fill ‘er up: RaceTrac buys Medley auto junkyard for $9M
    Fill ‘er up: RaceTrac buys Medley auto junkyard for $9M
    Longpoint Managing Partner Dwight Angelini and the properties
    Longpoint Realty adds three Opa-locka warehouses to South Florida portfolio
    Longpoint Realty adds three Opa-locka warehouses to South Florida portfolio
    South Florida’s industrial real estate market experienced strong leasing activity, low vacancy rates and asking rent hikes (Getty)
    South Florida industrial sector keeps beating pandemic odds, Q2 report shows
    South Florida industrial sector keeps beating pandemic odds, Q2 report shows
    MG3 Group executives Marcelo Saiegh, Hernan Leonoff and Gustavo Bogomolni with the Doral Concourse at 8400 Northwest 36th Street (Photos via MG3, Cushman & Wakefield)
    Here’s what tenants pay at MG3 REIT’s Doral Concourse
    Here’s what tenants pay at MG3 REIT’s Doral Concourse
    The property with Jason and Mera Rubell (Getty, Trulia)
    Rubells add to Allapattah portfolio with former pork processing facility
    Rubells add to Allapattah portfolio with former pork processing facility
    MG3 Group executives Marcelo Saiegh, Gustavo Bogomolni andHernan Leonoff with the Doral building (MG3, CBRE)
    MG3 Group buys Doral offices for $96M
    MG3 Group buys Doral offices for $96M
    Bruce Flatt of Brookfield Asset Management with the warehouse (Brookfield, CBRE)
    Brookfield pays $26M for Doral warehouse
    Brookfield pays $26M for Doral warehouse
    10688 Northwest 12th Street in Doral (Google Maps, iStock)
    Bill Seidle’s Nissan dealership buys Doral building for $16M
    Bill Seidle’s Nissan dealership buys Doral building for $16M
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.