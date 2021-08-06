Open Menu

Related Group scores $84M construction loan for Fort Lauderdale apartment tower

Tower, with more than 40 stories, received FAA approval in January

Miami /
Aug.August 06, 2021 02:30 PM
By Lidia Dinkova
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Related Group scores $84M construction loan for Fort Lauderdale apartment tower

Related’s Jorge Perez and a Google Street View of the property at 201 and 227 South Federal Highway in FL (Wikipedia, Google Maps)

Jorge Pérez’s Related Group scored an $84 million construction loan for a new high-end apartment tower in Fort Lauderdale.

The Coconut Grove-based developer plans to build the over 40-story tower with more than 300 units at 201 and 227 South Federal Highway, records show. Bank of America is the lender.

Related bought the property in 2018 for $12 million, property records show. The tower received Federal Aviation Administration approval in January.

This would be at least the second Related project along and near Las Olas Boulevard, as the developer also built the 44-story, 272-unit Icon Las Olas. It opened in 2017 at 500 East Las Olas Boulevard.

Related’s Pérez, originally known as Miami’s “Condo king” for being the biggest condominium developer in town, in more recent years has expanded to develop other asset classes. The company has roughly $13 billion worth of projects in the pipeline in the U.S. and Latin America.

Pérez, Related’s chair and CEO, named his son, Jon Paul Pérez, president of the company last year.





    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    broward countyFort Lauderdalemultifamily marketReal Estate Financerelated group

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Five bidders vie to redevelop Homestead’s old city hall site
    Bidders vie to redevelop Homestead’s old city hall site
    Bidders vie to redevelop Homestead’s old city hall site
    Uptown 22 apartment complex in West Palm sells for $41M
    Uptown 22 apartment complex in West Palm sells for $41M
    Uptown 22 apartment complex in West Palm sells for $41M
    The Residences at Uptown Boca with Cortland CEO Steven DeFrancis and the sellers Alexander Rosemurgy and Rick Giles
    Cortland pays $230M for Boca Raton apartments, marking priciest multifamily sale of year
    Cortland pays $230M for Boca Raton apartments, marking priciest multifamily sale of year
    Marela Apartments in Pembroke Pines (Marela)
    RREEF buys Pembroke Pines apartments for $121M
    RREEF buys Pembroke Pines apartments for $121M
    (Facebook via Golfview Flats)
    Snow Real Estate buys Sunrise apartments for $15M
    Snow Real Estate buys Sunrise apartments for $15M
    South Florida’s industrial real estate market experienced strong leasing activity, low vacancy rates and asking rent hikes (Getty)
    South Florida industrial sector keeps beating pandemic odds, Q2 report shows
    South Florida industrial sector keeps beating pandemic odds, Q2 report shows
    12350 Biscayne Boulevard and buyer Yoram Izhak (Google Maps)
    Johnson & Wales sells more North Miami properties for $21M
    Johnson & Wales sells more North Miami properties for $21M
    The Buena Vista Gardens in Little Haiti (Apartments.com)
    Bowery Properties buys Little Haiti apartment portfolio for $12M
    Bowery Properties buys Little Haiti apartment portfolio for $12M
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.