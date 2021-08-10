Open Menu

Lease roundup: Winn-Dixie inks 52K sf lease in Westlake & more

Antidote Wellness Labs, Barba Skin Clinic and three others to open in Miami’s CocoWalk

Miami /
Aug.August 10, 2021 11:30 AM
By Lidia Dinkova
Rendering of the Westlake Winn-Dixie and Coconut Grove's CocoWalk (CocoWalk)

Winn-Dixie | Westlake

UPDATED, AUG. 10, 5 p.m.: Jacksonville-based grocer Winn-Dixie signed a long-term, 52,145-square-foot lease at Grove Market Shopping Center, at 5060 Seminole Pratt Whitney Road in Westlake.

Jon Cashion and Karen Maerovitz of Katz & Associates represented the landlord, 5060 Loxahatchee Retail LLC, which state corporate records tie to Starwood Property Trust, in the deal.

Westlake, incorporated in 2016, is approved for more than 4,000 homes and 2 million square feet of commercial development. Minto Communities is the master developer, although it has been selling pieces of the western Palm Beach County land to other developers.

Office of Criminal Conflict and Civil Regional Counsel, Fourth District | Fort Lauderdale

The Office of Criminal Conflict and Civil Regional Counsel for the 4th DCA Region signed a 12,651-square-foot lease at downtown Fort Lauderdale’s The 550 Building.

Joseph Byrnes and Jonathan Thiel of Berger Commercial Realty/CORFAC International represented landlord Blackhawk Properties & Investments in the deal.

Attorneys from the state agency, which functions like a private law group offering counsel, defend indigent individuals who face imprisonment in criminal cases and parents who face losing custody of their children in dependency cases, according to the group’s website.

The seven-story, 92,919-square-foot 550 Building at 550 South Andrews Avenue is near the new 700,000-square-foot Broward County Courthouse.

Antidote Wellness Labs, Barba Skin Clinic and more | Coconut Grove

Five tenants signed leases at the renovated CocoWalk in Miami’s Coconut Grove.

Boutique fitness studio Antidote Wellness Labs, which focuses on high intensity interval training, nutrition and holistic wellness, signed a 2,577-square-foot, second-floor lease.

Barba Skin Clinic, a skin lab, inked a lease for a 2,181-square-foot space, and eyebrow studio 3D Brow Studio signed a lease for 1,062 square feet. Saint-Tropez jewelry brand Gas Bijoux will open in a 562-square-foot, first-floor space.

New York membership-based nail studio GlossLab also will open at CocoWalk, marking the studio’s first Miami location, in 2022. Hospitality entrepreneur David Grutman is an investor.

CocoWalk owners Federal Realty Investment Trust, The Comras Company and Grass River Property have revamped the property. It now has 150,000 square feet of retail space.

Melvin Capital and GMF Capital | Miami Beach

Financial service firms Melvin Capital and GMF Capital are moving from New York City to the 1674 Meridian office building in Miami Beach.

Melvin, an investment manager, leased 6,762 square feet and GMF, an investment manager engaged in private equity and alternative investments, leased 2,437 square feet.

Steven Hurwitz of JLL represented the landlords, Integra Investments and Constellation Group, in the deal.

1674 Meridian has 31,270 square feet of office space and 5,505 square feet of retail space. Tenants include BurgerFi and Sean Donaldson Hair.

Carbel | Medley

Warehouse, distribution and transportation company Carbel inked a 368,287-square-foot lease at First Park Miami. The lease includes the entirety of Building Two, which is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter, and half of Building One, to be completed in late 2022.

Devin White and David Albert of CBRE represented owner First Industrial Realty Trust. Luis Marquez of Synergy Industrial Partners represented Carbel.

The Class A industrial park, at 8801 Northwest 87th Avenue, is being developed in phases across 126 acres. In total, First Park Miami will have 2.5 million square feet of logistic space, with the buildings leased by Carbel part of the first development phase.





