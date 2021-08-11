Open Menu

East End Capital execs illegally keeping $860K from Australian partner in Miami tower, lawsuit says

Suit also claims ownership group defaulted on loans

Miami /
Aug.August 11, 2021 05:30 PM
By Lidia Dinkova
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
East End Capital founders and managing principals Jonathon Yormak and David Peretz with the tower (East End)

East End Capital founders and managing principals Jonathon Yormak and David Peretz with the tower (East End)

The Australian partner in a downtown Miami tower claims in a lawsuit that East End Capital, the co-owner of the property, is trying to cheat it out of $860,000 it deposited in a failed bid to purchase the entire building.

Investors Errol Dorfan and Kim Davis, through their 100 & 130 Biscayne, say in a lawsuit that in March they made a push to buy East End Capital’s interest in the 30-story 100 Biscayne office tower and next-door garage. It was ready to pay more than $1.6 million, putting the deposit in an escrow account.

New York City-based East End Capital as well as its founders and managing principals Jonathon Yormak and David Peretz “brazenly” told the escrow agent not to return the money, even though the deal did not go through, according to the complaint.

Then 100 & 130 Biscayne sued Yormak, Peretz and their EE NWT OM, through which they hold their property ownership share, as well as escrow agent First American Title Insurance. The civil complaint was filed July 9 in New York City.

The claims add to the ongoing tiffs between the Australian investor and East End. They bought the 324,407-square-foot tower at 100 Biscayne Boulevard for $84 million in 2016.

While other court cases also reveal the partners’ shaky relationship as well as at least one failed attempt to sell, the latest complaint also makes allegations of rocky financing. Two lenders were on the brink of filing for foreclosure after the ownership entity, New WT Miami, defaulted in May, but forbearance agreements were worked out in June, according to the suit.

An East End Capital spokesperson pushed back on the complaint, saying it lacked substance.

“This lawsuit is merely another part of the pending set of specious claims” by the investor in connection to 100 Biscayne, the spokesperson said in an email.

As for the $860,000 deposit, it was brought on when Yormak and Peretz notified the Australian partner last January that the tower was to be sold, according to the complaint. 100 & 130 Biscayne responded in March that it would buy out East End’s stake pursuant to their joint agreement.

The complaint says Yormak’s and Peretz’s EE NWT OM owns 20 percent of the property through a joint venture group but it also is the operating partner, while 100 & 130 Biscayne has an 80 percent stake.

Not only did East End reject the buyout notice as “non-conforming,” but the loan forbearance agreements dictate the property is to be sold, the suit says. The goal is to close by Sept. 7, although this could be extended.

Cushman & Wakefield is marketing the property.

The complaint says the forbearance, which also allows the lender to immediately file for foreclosure in case the agreements are breached and seek a receiver, essentially nullified the planned buyout of East End.

The attorneys involved in the case did not respond to requests for comment.

In another lawsuit, Dorfan and Davis accused East End, Yormak and Peretz of misleading them into ponying up funds toward the purchase and renovation of the allegedly money-losing tower. The two Australians are seeking more than $50 million in damages.

East End, Yormak and Peretz filed to dismiss this suit. In a memo supporting their motion, they denied claims they were project “promoters” who “solicited” 100 & 130 Biscayne’s investment, saying that the Australian company is a “sophisticated investor” and a majority owner of the partnership with control over its management.

In a third case, a Miami-Dade Circuit Court judge ordered East End, Dorfan and Davis to pay back a $5.5 million deposit to the would-be tower buyer. BentallGreenOak was poised last year to pay $98.8 million for the property but the deal unraveled over incomplete estoppels provided by the sellers.





    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    downtown miamilawsuitsMiamiMiami-Dade County

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    The industrial property that was purchased by a coffee company (Getty, Realtor via David Rosen with Westvest Associates, Inc.)
    Coffee company buys Miami-Dade industrial property for $10M
    Coffee company buys Miami-Dade industrial property for $10M
    Brightline CEO Patrick Goodard with the Fort Lauderdale station (Brightline)
    FECI obtains $200M in financing tied to sites near Brightline stations
    FECI obtains $200M in financing tied to sites near Brightline stations
    Rendering of the Westlake Winn-Dixie and Coconut Grove's CocoWalk (CocoWalk)
    Lease roundup: Winn-Dixie inks 52K sf lease in Westlake & more
    Lease roundup: Winn-Dixie inks 52K sf lease in Westlake & more
    (Palazzo Della Luna)
    Weekly condo sales rise in Miami-Dade, led by $12M Fisher Island closing
    Weekly condo sales rise in Miami-Dade, led by $12M Fisher Island closing
    Federal prosecutors allege Naman Wakil laundered ill-gotten Venezuelan contracts with Miami area condo purchases (Getty)
    Miami man charged in Venezuelan money laundering scheme, allegedly using proceeds to buy condos
    Miami man charged in Venezuelan money laundering scheme, allegedly using proceeds to buy condos
    From left to right: Heinrich von Hanau, James Ferraro and Thomas Lauria (Palazzo Del Sol, The Ferraro Law Team, White & Case)
    Miami-Dade judge nixes Fisher Island lawsuit, paving way for new condo project
    Miami-Dade judge nixes Fisher Island lawsuit, paving way for new condo project
    Ritz-Carlton Residences, Sunny Isles Beach (Ritz Carlton)
    Miami-Dade’s condo sales dollar volume, average sale price fell in last week of July
    Miami-Dade’s condo sales dollar volume, average sale price fell in last week of July
    South Florida’s industrial real estate market experienced strong leasing activity, low vacancy rates and asking rent hikes (Getty)
    South Florida industrial sector keeps beating pandemic odds, Q2 report shows
    South Florida industrial sector keeps beating pandemic odds, Q2 report shows
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.