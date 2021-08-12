Janoura Realty & Management sold the Nob Hill Place Shopping Center in Sunrise for $23.5 million.

Records show that an affiliate of Janoura Realty sold the property at 10019 to 10125 Sunset Strip to Nob Hill Place Sunrise, managed by Alberto Dayan of North Miami Beach. The buyer took out a $15.3 million loan from Israel Discount Bank Of New York.

The more than 90,000-square-foot property across 8.7 acres last traded in 2006 for $8.7 million, property records show.

Tenants include Doris Italian Market and New York Mart Asian market, according to a brochure.

Davie-based Janoura Realty owns, develops and manages commercial real estate in Miami-Dade and Broward counties, with a focus on unanchored shopping centers.

State corporate records show the firm is led by Michael and Ileana Janoura.

Sunrise, home to the Sawgrass Mills mall as well as business parks, has seen its fair share of investment sales recently. On the multifamily front, Snow Real Estate bought the 72-unit Golfview Flats apartment complex for $15 million in August.

Retail deals have been flowing in other Broward County municipalities, as developers Steven Hudson and Charles Ladd Jr. bought an Oakland Park shopping center for $23.4 million in June.

In Hollywood, Los Angeles-based VIG Furniture bought an industrial property to serve as a distribution facility for $9.1 million, also in June.