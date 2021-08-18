Open Menu

Avra Jain closes on Hialeah industrial property for entertainment project

David Martin’s Terra is no longer involved in the project

Miami /
Aug.August 18, 2021 09:45 AM
By Katherine Kallergis
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Avra Jain closes on Hialeah industrial property for entertainment project

Avra Jain with 4800 Northwest 37th Avenue in Hialeah (Google Maps)

Developer Avra Jain closed on a warehouse in Hialeah that she plans to redevelop into an entertainment/retail project.

Jain and partners, through Factory Town Holdings LLC, paid $10.5 million for the industrial property at 4800 Northwest 37th Avenue. Property records show 4700 NW 37th Investments LLC, managed by Michael Simkins and David Martin’s Terra, sold the two-parcel assemblage.

Martin planned to work with Jain on refurbishing the 6-acre property, near Hialeah Market Station. The Hialeah City Council approved a land-use amendment in 2018 that rezoned the property to transit-oriented development. The existing warehouse, built in 1932, would be renovated to include restaurant space, art galleries and breweries.

The project, called Factory Town, would be built in two phases spanning more than 200,000 square feet of development, according to Loopnet.

Jain, founder of the Vagabond Group, declined to comment further on her plans but confirmed that Martin is no longer involved in the deal.

The Simkins and Martin entity paid $7.5 million for the parcels in 2018. They include about 159,500 square feet of warehouse space.

This year, Jain, her business partner Joe Del Vecchio, and Martin sold an industrial site in Miami’s Liberty City for $7.5 million. They had previously planned to develop a warehouse for a sports entertainment facility.

In February, Terra and its partner Terranova Corp. sold PepsiCo’s former regional headquarters in Doral, also an industrial property, for $55 million.





    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Avra Jaindavid martinhialeahindustrial real estateMichael Simkinsterra

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    3 MiamiCentral (iStock, Poma Architectural Metals)
    Lease roundup: Uber takes space in downtown Miami, six retailers open at Brickell City Centre
    Lease roundup: Uber takes space in downtown Miami, six retailers open at Brickell City Centre
    Palmetto General Hospital and Medical Properties Trust CEO Edward K. Aldag Jr. (Google Maps)
    Medical Properties Trust buys Palmetto General Hospital as part of $900M South Florida expansion
    Medical Properties Trust buys Palmetto General Hospital as part of $900M South Florida expansion
    Televisa Building in Virginia Gardens (Crexi, Getty)
    Grupo Televisa sells Virginia Gardens office building for $13M
    Grupo Televisa sells Virginia Gardens office building for $13M
    The industrial property that was purchased by a coffee company (Getty, Realtor via David Rosen with Westvest Associates, Inc.)
    Coffee company buys Miami-Dade industrial property for $10M
    Coffee company buys Miami-Dade industrial property for $10M
    5801 Northwest 49th Avenue in Miami Gardens and Lightstone CEO David Lichtenstein (Google Maps, Lightstone)
    Lightstone pays $20M for Miami Gardens warehouse leased to Moishe Mana
    Lightstone pays $20M for Miami Gardens warehouse leased to Moishe Mana
    Bruce Flatt of Brookfield Asset Management with the warehouse (Brookfield, CBRE)
    Brookfield pays $26M for Doral warehouse
    Brookfield pays $26M for Doral warehouse
    3600 North 29th Avenue in Hollywood (Google Maps, VIG)
    Furniture wholesaler pays $9M for Hollywood distribution facility
    Furniture wholesaler pays $9M for Hollywood distribution facility
    Value Store It President Carlos Diaz with the two properties (Diaz)
    Value Store It buys two Palm Beach County properties for $35M
    Value Store It buys two Palm Beach County properties for $35M
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.