Uber I 3 MiamiCentral in downtown Miami

Ride sharing giant Uber leased about 13,000 square feet of office space at downtown’s 3 MiamiCentral. It is set to open in January 2022.

Alan Kleber and Adam Bernstein of JLL represented Uber in the deal. Scott Silverstein and Blanca CRE represented the landlord, EQ Office.

EQ Office, Blackstone’s real estate funds’ U.S. portfolio company, bought 2 and 3 MiamiCentral at the Brightline passenger train station in March for $230 million.

The 2 and 3 MiamiCentral office buildings total 300,000 square feet and include an outdoor roof deck, private work lounge, wellness center and valet.

Florida East Coast Industries, Brightline’s parent company, also developed the real estate at the downtown Miami station.

Beach Bunny Swimwear, Indochino, Forward Health I Brickell City Centre in Miami

Six new tenants opened at the Brickell City Centre in Miami in July and August, bringing occupancy at the mixed-use complex to 97 percent. The shopping center was developed by Swire Properties.

Beach Bunny Swimwear opened on the third level at Block B, and Bikiny Society opened on the first level, Block A.

Solea Medical Spa and Beauty Lounge, which offers body, face and hair treatments; fashion brand Elie Tahari; and Forward Health, which provides biometric body scans, genetic testing and real-time blood testing, also opened.

Also this summer, Indochino, a menswear shop that gives customers the option to design their own outerwear, set up shop.

Later this year, Toms shoe brand and lingerie shop Intimissimi plan to open at Brickell City Centre. Next year, Cafe Americano, which has a location on the Las Vegas strip, is planning to open.

ShipMonk I Bridge Point 595 in Davie

E-commerce fulfillment and technology solutions provider ShipMonk inked a long-term, 113,360-square-foot lease at Bridge Point 595 in Davie. It marks the tenant’s second location at one of Bridge Industrial’s South Florida developments.

Joseph Byrnes and Keith Graves of Berger Commercial Realty/CORFAC represented Bridge Industrial in the deal. Mitchell Millowitz of Newmark represented ShipMonk.

ShipMonk, a startup launched in 2015 by Jan Bednar at Florida Atlantic University’s Tech Runway, has grown to more than 1,000 employees in Pittston, Pennsylvania and Prague, as well as in Los Angeles and Fort Lauderdale.

The group leased space at Building 1 at the three-building 677,314-square-foot Bridge Point 595. The complex was completed this year.