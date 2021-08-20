Open Menu

California investor buys new Medley industrial park for $35M

Buyer took out $13M in purchase financing

Miami /
Aug.August 20, 2021 10:30 AM
By Lidia Dinkova
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
California investor buys new Medley industrial park for $35M

Google Street View of the two-building industrial complex at 8200 Northwest 93rd Street in Medley (Google Maps)

A California-based real estate investor bought a new Medley industrial park for $34.8 million, marking its first venture in Florida.

VlietCo Enterprises, based in Santa Monica, California, bought the South River Industrial property at 8200 Northwest 93rd Street. It scored a $13 million acquisition loan, according to the financing broker’s release.

Melissa Rose and Cody Brais of JLL secured the financing on behalf of VlietCo. An unidentified life insurance company issued the long-term, fixed-rate loan.

Seller ED Medley is tied to real estate investor Elion Partners, with offices in North Miami Beach and New York City, records show.

South River was completed last year on an 8.9-acre lot, property records show. The two-building property totals 170,000 square feet and was 80 percent leased at the time of closing, according to the release. It’s less than five miles from Miami International Airport.

VlietCo, which is privately held and founded in 2001, focuses on industrial and residential properties, both single-family homes and multifamily, according to its website. It also co-invests, usually as a joint venture equity partner, in the purchase, development, repositioning and management of hospitality, residential, industrial and retail real estate.

Klaas Vlietstra, managing member of VlietCo, said in a statement that Florida’s business-friendly environment and population growth were reasons the company opted to invest here.

South Florida’s industrial market remained one of the strongest regional asset classes over the past year, largely fueled by e-commerce growth, as consumers shopped online during the pandemic. In the second quarter, the Miami-Dade industrial vacancy rate was 5 percent and average asking rents were nearly $7.70 per square foot, according to JLL.

Medley, a small municipality in northwest Miami-Dade, is reaping the benefits of the strong industrial market, as it attracted several leases in the second quarter. It also is seeing more than 900,000 square feet of speculative new construction, according to JLL.

In other recent Medley industrial deals, Seagis Property Group bought a warehouse with cold storage space in May for $7.9 million.





    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    industrial marketindustrial real estatemedleyMiami-Dade County

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    The land at 1550 NE Miami Place in Miami (Courtesy of Colliers South Florida)
    Opportunity Zone site in Miami’s Arts & Entertainment District hits market — again — for $21M
    Opportunity Zone site in Miami’s Arts & Entertainment District hits market — again — for $21M
    South Florida construction starts more than triple in June
    South Florida construction starts more than triple in June
    South Florida construction starts more than triple in June
    3 MiamiCentral (iStock, Poma Architectural Metals)
    Lease roundup: Uber takes space in downtown Miami, six retailers open at Brickell City Centre
    Lease roundup: Uber takes space in downtown Miami, six retailers open at Brickell City Centre
    Avra Jain closes on Hialeah industrial property for entertainment project
    Avra Jain closes on Hialeah industrial property for entertainment project
    Avra Jain closes on Hialeah industrial property for entertainment project
    Sweetwater affordable senior rental project scores $33M construction loan
    Sweetwater affordable senior rental project scores $33M construction loan
    Sweetwater affordable senior rental project scores $33M construction loan
    Norman Brothers Produce and a rendering of the proposed project (Facebook via Norman Brothers, GC3 Development)
    Norman Brothers Produce sells Kendall site to ALF developer
    Norman Brothers Produce sells Kendall site to ALF developer
    From top to bottom: Jeff Ardizon and Robert Suris of The Estate Companies and Joe Beard of Westdale (Westdale, Facebook via Soleste Blue Lagoon Luxury Apartments in Miami)
    Estate Companies sells Soleste Blue Lagoon apartments in Miami for $94M
    Estate Companies sells Soleste Blue Lagoon apartments in Miami for $94M
    A unit at Monad Terrace was the top sale last week
    Miami’s weekly condo sales drop in mid-August
    Miami’s weekly condo sales drop in mid-August
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.