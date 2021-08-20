Open Menu

Developers of Society Wynwood mixed-use project scores $142M construction loan

10-story development calls for 318 apartments and 50K sf of commercial space

Miami /
Aug.August 20, 2021 05:50 PM
By Katherine Kallergis
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Developers of Society Wynwood mixed-use project scores $142M construction loan

Ryan Shear with a rendering of Society Biscayne (Property MG)

PMG and Greybrook Realty Partners scored a $142.3 million construction loan for their planned mixed-use rental project in Wynwood.

Pacific Western Bank and Square Mile Capital provided the loan for Society Wynwood, which broke ground earlier this year at 2431 Northwest Second Avenue, according to a release.

The 10-story building will have 318 apartments and 50,210 square feet of commercial space once completed. Amenities will include a pool deck, yoga lawn, food and beverage operations, a gym, coworking spaces, a rotating art gallery and underground audio lounge. It will offer traditional apartments, as well as co-living units with rent-by-the bedroom options.

PMG’s Andrew Warman, Lowell Plotkin and Jonathan Blank represented the developer in arranging the loan.

The project will mark the third Society-branded development for PMG in South Florida, which has Society Las Olas and Society Biscayne, the latter of which is expected to open in early 2022. The company plans more than 8,500 Society units nationally, including projects in Atlanta, Brooklyn and Nashville.

The developers assembled the Wynwood land over the past two years for more than $57 million, including the $11.5 million acquisition of land in December that previously belonged to RedSky Capital and JZ Capital Partners.

Development has continued at a fast clip in Wynwood, with office projects beginning to proliferate most recently. In August, developer David Edelstein’s TriStar Capital and partner RAL Development paid $13 million to complete an assemblage in Wynwood. The two firms are planning a $200 million Class A office project on Northwest Fifth Avenue.





    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    construction loansPMGwynwood

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Todd Michael Glaser with renderings of the project (Aztec Group)
    Developers of Little Havana mixed-use project score $27M construction loan
    Developers of Little Havana mixed-use project score $27M construction loan
    Aimco CEO Wes Powell and Laurent Morali, Charlie Kushner and Nicole Kushner Meyer of Kusher (LinkedIn via Powell, Kushner, Luarent Morali)
    Aimco partners on Kushner’s $700M project, scores two big loans in South Florida
    Aimco partners on Kushner’s $700M project, scores two big loans in South Florida
    Developer David Edelstein and Robert Levine of RAL Development with the project (Getty, RAL)
    David Edelstein, partner close on missing piece of Wynwood assemblage for office towers
    David Edelstein, partner close on missing piece of Wynwood assemblage for office towers
    Davie student housing complex scores $62M refi, construction loan
    Davie student housing complex scores $62M refi, construction loan
    Davie student housing complex scores $62M refi, construction loan
    The Johnson and Wales campus and PMG principals Kevin Maloney and Ryan Shear (PMG)
    PMG pays nearly $60M for Johnson & Wales North Miami campus
    PMG pays nearly $60M for Johnson & Wales North Miami campus
    A rendering of Wynwood Haus
    Wynwood Haus apartment tower in an Opportunity Zone scores $38M construction loan
    Wynwood Haus apartment tower in an Opportunity Zone scores $38M construction loan
    Rilea Group President Diego Ojeda and RealtyMogul CEO Jilliene Helmanwith renderings of Mohawk at Wynwood. (Rilea Group Renderings, InFlight LLC, RealtyMogul)
    Rilea Group plans multifamily project on Wynwood site purchased for $22M
    Rilea Group plans multifamily project on Wynwood site purchased for $22M
    The Johnson and Wales campus and PMG principals Kevin Maloney and Ryan Shear (PMG)
    PMG buying shuttered Johnson and Wales North Miami campus, planning redevelopment
    PMG buying shuttered Johnson and Wales North Miami campus, planning redevelopment
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.