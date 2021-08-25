Open Menu

Weekly condo sales jump in Miami-Dade, led by $12M Setai closing

Top 10 sales ranged from $2M to $12M

Miami /
Aug.August 25, 2021 12:30 PM
By Katherine Kallergis
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
The $12 million condo at Setai Miami Beach (Compass)

The $12 million condo at Setai Miami Beach (Compass)

Condo sales jumped last week in Miami-Dade, topped by a pricey closing at the Setai Miami Beach.

Total condo sales reached nearly $148 million, up from $131 million the week before. Sales dollar volume rose to 226 units from 208 units the previous week.

Condos sold for an average price of about $640,500, up from about $632,000.

The most expensive sale was the $12.3 million closing of townhouse A at the Setai. The unit sold for nearly $3,400 per square foot after 39 days on the market. The listing agent was Tracy Galya and the buyer’s agent was Lucas Lechuga.

Unit 4601 at One Thousand Museum marked the second highest sale of the week. The luxury downtown Miami condo traded for $5.6 million, or about $1,200 per square foot, after one day on the Multiple Listing Service. Christopher Wands represented the buyer.

Here’s a breakdown of the top 10 sales from Aug. 15 to Aug. 21.

Most expensive

The Setai Residences #TH-A | 39 days on market | $12.3M | $3,391 psf | Listing agent: Tracy Galya | Buyer’s agent: Lucas Lechuga

Least expensive

Trump Tower III #1401 | 95 days on market | $2.3M | $768 psf | Listing agent: Teresa Palacios | Buyer’s agent: Neusa Mayo

Most days on market

Marquis Residences #5604/5603 | 303 days on market | $2.4M | $834 psf | Listing agent: Jason Samuels | Buyer’s agent: Fernanda Moreno

Fewest days on market

One Thousand Museum #4601 | 1 day on market | $5.6M | $1,212 psf | Buyer’s agent: Christopher Wands





    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Condosmiami beachMiami-Dade CountyOne Thousand MuseumsetaiWeekly Condo Sales

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Eduardo Belmont Anderson with the Key Biscayne property (Berkshire Hathaway Home Services EWM Realty, Belmont)
    Peruvian billionaire cosmetics mogul picks up Key Biscayne home for nearly $15M
    Peruvian billionaire cosmetics mogul picks up Key Biscayne home for nearly $15M
    Witkoff CEO Steven Witkoff with the restaurant property (Witkoff, Crexi)
    Witkoff buys South Beach restaurant building off Lincoln Road for $15M
    Witkoff buys South Beach restaurant building off Lincoln Road for $15M
    A memorial site for the collapsed Champlain Towers South (Getty)
    Here’s what’s next for victims of the Surfside condo collapse and the property
    Here’s what’s next for victims of the Surfside condo collapse and the property
    Soaring apartment demand leads rents to jump 10% to 24% across the region, pricing out locals who can’t compete with out-of-staters (iStock)
    South Florida apartment crunch: Locals squeezed out, as demand from newcomers leads to record rents
    South Florida apartment crunch: Locals squeezed out, as demand from newcomers leads to record rents
    B Group Capital Management CEO Sebastian Barbagallo with Shoppes of Coral Way (LinkedIn via Barbagallo, The Olson Kristol Group of Marcus & Millichap)
    B Group Capital Management buys Shoppes of Coral Way in Miami for $24M
    B Group Capital Management buys Shoppes of Coral Way in Miami for $24M
    Alex Furrer, Setai Miami Beach and owners Joe, Ralph and Avi Nakash. (Miami Beach Chamber of Commerce, iStock, Setai)
    Scandal at Setai Miami Beach: General manager defamed, harassed resident following affair, lawsuit alleges
    Scandal at Setai Miami Beach: General manager defamed, harassed resident following affair, lawsuit alleges
    The Dorsey project by Related Group in Wynwood and 2600 Sawgrass Mills Circle (Google Maps)
    Lease roundup: New York hedge fund takes Miami space for second HQ, Sushi Maki expands to Fort Lauderdale
    Lease roundup: New York hedge fund takes Miami space for second HQ, Sushi Maki expands to Fort Lauderdale
    Rockstar Energy founder Russ Weiner pumps $35M into purchase of waterfront Miami Beach properties
    Rockstar Energy founder Russ Weiner pumps $35M into purchase of waterfront Miami Beach properties
    Rockstar Energy founder Russ Weiner pumps $35M into purchase of waterfront Miami Beach properties
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.