Condo sales jumped last week in Miami-Dade, topped by a pricey closing at the Setai Miami Beach.

Total condo sales reached nearly $148 million, up from $131 million the week before. Sales dollar volume rose to 226 units from 208 units the previous week.

Condos sold for an average price of about $640,500, up from about $632,000.

The most expensive sale was the $12.3 million closing of townhouse A at the Setai. The unit sold for nearly $3,400 per square foot after 39 days on the market. The listing agent was Tracy Galya and the buyer’s agent was Lucas Lechuga.

Unit 4601 at One Thousand Museum marked the second highest sale of the week. The luxury downtown Miami condo traded for $5.6 million, or about $1,200 per square foot, after one day on the Multiple Listing Service. Christopher Wands represented the buyer.

Here’s a breakdown of the top 10 sales from Aug. 15 to Aug. 21.

Most expensive

The Setai Residences #TH-A | 39 days on market | $12.3M | $3,391 psf | Listing agent: Tracy Galya | Buyer’s agent: Lucas Lechuga

Least expensive

Trump Tower III #1401 | 95 days on market | $2.3M | $768 psf | Listing agent: Teresa Palacios | Buyer’s agent: Neusa Mayo

Most days on market

Marquis Residences #5604/5603 | 303 days on market | $2.4M | $834 psf | Listing agent: Jason Samuels | Buyer’s agent: Fernanda Moreno

Fewest days on market

One Thousand Museum #4601 | 1 day on market | $5.6M | $1,212 psf | Buyer’s agent: Christopher Wands