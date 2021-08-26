Open Menu

Milestone Group pays $107M for Emerald Palms apartments near Zoo Miami

Deal for 505-unit complex equates $212K per unit

Miami /
Aug.August 26, 2021 01:30 PM
By Lidia Dinkova
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
The Milestone Group's Jeffrey Goldberg and Robert Landin with Emerald Palms (Milestone, Emerald Palms via Grand Peaks)

The Milestone Group’s Jeffrey Goldberg and Robert Landin with Emerald Palms (Milestone, Emerald Palms via Grand Peaks)

The Milestone Group paid $107 million for the 505-unit Emerald Palms apartment complex near Zoo Miami in southwest Miami-Dade County.

The multifamily investment firm bought the community at 12325 Southwest 151st Street from an affiliate of Denver-based Grand Peaks Properties, records show. Milestone Group took out a $70.2 million mortgage, which in part assumes an existing loan and also is additional financing.

The deal breaks down to $211,882 per unit.

Emerald Palms offers one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments and townhouses. The complex, which has two swimming pools, is on 24 acres in unincorporated Miami-Dade County, property records show. It is roughly west of Florida’s Turnpike and north of the zoo.

The Milestone Group, led by managing partners Jeffrey Goldberg and Robert Landin, is a national multifamily investor with $8.2 billion in real estate investments and a portfolio spanning more than 80,000 units, according to its website. It has offices in Dallas, Boca Raton and Atlanta.

Grand Peaks Properties, through an affiliate, bought Emerald Palms in 2012 for $70.5 million, records show.

The group, founded by CEO Luke Simpson and President Nick Simpson, is the multifamily acquisition, renovation and development arm of Grand Peaks, according to its website. The Simpson family in 2003 founded Grand Peaks, which includes apartment management division Grand Peaks Property Management.

This is at least the third South Florida community Grand Peaks Properties sold this year. It sold a Margate apartment complex for $50.75 million in March, and a recently renovated West Palm Beach complex for $41.4 million in August.

Grand Peaks Properties also bought a 264-unit apartment complex in southwest Miami-Dade for $63 million in March.

It is no surprise the firm has been a heavy multifamily player this year, as the South Florida market is enjoying hefty demand that is pushing up rental rates to unprecedented levels. Although Berkadia reported a 7.9 percent increase from June 2020 to June 2021, the hikes reach as high as 24 percent in some submarkets.





    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Grand PeakskendallMiami-Dade Countymultifamily market

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Lon Tabatchnick and a rendering of the proposed Atlantica at Dania Beach (The Altman Companies)
    Lon Tabatchnick wins approval for Dania Beach apartment project
    Lon Tabatchnick wins approval for Dania Beach apartment project
    Peebles loses $15M claim tied to allegations he was duped out of Miami Overtown project
    Peebles loses $15M claim tied to allegations he was duped out of Miami Overtown project
    Peebles loses $15M claim tied to allegations he was duped out of Miami Overtown project
    Eduardo Belmont Anderson with the Key Biscayne property (Berkshire Hathaway Home Services EWM Realty, Belmont)
    Peruvian billionaire cosmetics mogul picks up Key Biscayne home for nearly $15M
    Peruvian billionaire cosmetics mogul picks up Key Biscayne home for nearly $15M
    Witkoff CEO Steven Witkoff with the restaurant property (Witkoff, Crexi)
    Witkoff buys South Beach restaurant building off Lincoln Road for $15M
    Witkoff buys South Beach restaurant building off Lincoln Road for $15M
    The $12 million condo at Setai Miami Beach (Compass)
    Weekly condo sales jump in Miami-Dade, led by $12M Setai closing
    Weekly condo sales jump in Miami-Dade, led by $12M Setai closing
    Office America Group Founder and CEO Ricardo Hernandez with a rendering of Deco Green (The Martin Architectural Group)
    Deco Green multifamily, mixed-use project in Lake Worth Beach moves forward
    Deco Green multifamily, mixed-use project in Lake Worth Beach moves forward
    Soaring apartment demand leads rents to jump 10% to 24% across the region, pricing out locals who can’t compete with out-of-staters (iStock)
    South Florida apartment crunch: Locals squeezed out, as demand from newcomers leads to record rents
    South Florida apartment crunch: Locals squeezed out, as demand from newcomers leads to record rents
    Renderings of project at 401 North Federal Highway in Hollywood and Alta Developers CEO Raimundo Onetto (Courtesy of CFE Architect, Alta)
    Alta Developers pays $23M for mixed-use dev site in Hollywood
    Alta Developers pays $23M for mixed-use dev site in Hollywood
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.