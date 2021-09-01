Open Menu

Enough room for a gym? Barry’s CEO buys waterfront North Bay Village home

He and his husband listed their LA home for $12M earlier this year

Sep.September 01, 2021 06:56 PM
By Katherine Kallergis
Jonathan Rollo and Joseph Gonzalez with the waterfront property (Getty, Jorge Sosa / One Sotheby’s International Realty

The head of Barry’s and his husband can now have waterfront views when they work out.

Joseph Gonzalez, CEO of Barry’s (formerly known as Barry’s Bootcamp), and Jonathan Rollo, chef and owner of the Greenleaf Chop Shop, solidified their move from Los Angeles with their purchase of a waterfront home in North Bay Village. Rollo posted about the move on Instagram.

The four-bedroom, four-bathroom home at 7500 Miami View Drive sold for nearly $4 million. Clifford A. Friedland and Penelope Friedland sold the property, six years after acquiring the home for about $582,000. She was the listing agent.

Marko Gojanovic with One Sotheby’s International Realty and Eli Faitelson with Compass represented the buyer. They declined to comment.

The Mediterranean-style house was built in 1940 and later expanded to 2,854 square feet. It sits on an 8,050-square-foot lot.

Gonzalez and Rollo listed their Los Angeles home earlier this year for just under $12 million, according to Mansion Global. But the listing for their historic 1920s chateau was canceled in June, records show. They bought that property in 2016 for close to $7 million and restored and renovated it.

North Bay Village, a quiet town north of Miami Beach, has attracted big commercial investment. Sunbeam Television Corp. and Shoma Group recently acquired sites in North Bay Village.

Home prices have also risen. About a year ago, a private equity fund investor sold her North Bay Village home for $5.1 million, marking an all-time record for the city.





