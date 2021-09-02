More apartments are planned for Broward County, as Trammell Crow Residential won approval to build Alexan Miramar, a 250-unit multifamily development just east of I-75 in Miramar.

Dallas-based Trammell Crow won city approval to build the project during a commission meeting Wednesday night. It will include two six-story apartment buildings with 125 units each, with a clubhouse and swimming pool on a vacant, 9-acre infill site.

The property on the northwest corner of Southwest 145th Avenue and Miramar Parkway is wedged between a four-story office building to the east, a canal to the west, several hotels to the north, and restaurants, bank offices, and other retail properties to the south.

Trammell Crow may have the land under contract, but did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

As part of its development proposal, Trammell Crow voluntarily agreed to contribute $1 million to the city’s affordable housing trust fund before it can pull a building permit for Alexan Miramar. The developer also agreed to upgrade a section of Southwest 148th Avenue to improve fire-rescue access before receiving a certificate of occupancy for the apartment complex.

The Miramar City Commission unanimously voted to rezone from “community business” to “mixed-use low” a 17-acre property that encompasses the 9-acre Alexan Miramar site and the adjacent four-story office building.

The office building was built on the eastern side of the property as the first phase of a development that did not continue to a second phase on the vacant western side. The vacant development site at 3100 Southwest 145th Avenue is owned by Pennsylvania-based Cotton Center 19 LP, according to county records.

City commissioners also unanimously approved Trammell Crow’s proposed site plan for Alexan Miramar and five applications for variances in its design. They include reducing the pedestrian landscape zone, shrinking the minimum amount of parking and vehicular access areas, and lowering the minimum ground-floor height from 12 feet to 9.5 feet.

Trammell Crow remains active in South Florida’s multifamily property market, despite a setback three years ago in Fort Lauderdale, when the city commission rejected the company’s bid to build Alexan-Tarpon River, which would have been a 21-story residential high-rise downtown.

Trammell Crow is developing Alexan Fontainebleau Lakes, a seven-building, 356-unit apartment complex on an 11.3-acre property in Doral, a former Costco store location. Eight months ago, Trammell Crow Residential and The Carlyle Group bought the Doral property from Costco Wholesale Corporation for $19.2 million.

Two months ago, an arm of Trammell Crow called Crow Holdings bought the 369-unit Alta Congress apartment complex in Delray Beach for $111.75 million, marking one of the priciest multifamily acquisitions in South Florida this year.