Open Menu

Crow Holdings buys Delray Beach apartments for $112M

369-unit complex spans 9.3 acres

Miami /
Jul.July 01, 2021 03:30 PM
By Lidia Dinkova
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Alta Congress apartments at 250 Congress Park Road in Delray Beach and Crow Holdings CEO Michael Levy (Alta Congress, Crown Holdings)

Alta Congress apartments at 250 Congress Park Road in Delray Beach and Crow Holdings CEO Michael Levy (Alta Congress, Crown Holdings)

Dallas-based Crow Holdings bought a Delray Beach apartment complex for $111.75 million, marking one of the highest-priced multifamily deals in South Florida this year.

Records show a limited partnership of CH Realty IX/MF Boca Raton Congress, in the care of Crow Holdings, bought the 369-unit Alta Congress at 250 Congress Park Drive. The deal breaks down to $302,846 per unit.

Seller Alta Congress Owner LLC is affiliated with TPI Real Estate Investment Trust in Hartford, Connecticut, records show. Kevin Dowd is the executive director.

Built in 2013 on 9.3 acres, the 421,136-square-foot complex includes a pool, and a garage that totals an additional 151,248 square feet, according to property records. No previous deed sales have been recorded.

Crow Holdings is a privately owned real estate investment manager and developer, with $20 billion in assets under management, according to its website. It has developed nearly 260,000 multifamily units over 40 years through its Trammell Crow Residential arm, as well as industrial real estate through its Crow Holdings Industrial, and offices through Crow Holdings Office. Michael Levy is CEO of Crow Holdings and Harlan Crow is board chair, according to the group’s website.

At the end of last year, Trammell Crow Residential, along with investment firm The Carlyle Group, paid $19.2 million for a former Costco location near Doral, with plans to build a 356-unit apartment project.

The Alta Congress deal comes on the heels of several top-dollar purchases of South Florida multifamily projects.

In Palm Beach County, Morgan Properties bought four communities in and near Boca Raton for $126 million, as part of a $1.8 billion national apartment portfolio purchase in March.

Read more

Less than three months later, Morgan Properties sold one of the portfolio communities in Boca Raton to real estate tycoon and motivational speaker Grant Cardone for $69 million.





    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    delray beachmultifamily marketpalm beach county

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Pebb Enterprises CEO Ian Weiner and 1801 North Military Trail in Boca Raton (Pebb Enterprises)
    Pebb Enterprises buys Boca Raton office building for $18M
    Pebb Enterprises buys Boca Raton office building for $18M
    Zom Living CEO Greg West with the properties
    ZOM wants to sell two South Florida apartment buildings for nearly $500M
    ZOM wants to sell two South Florida apartment buildings for nearly $500M
    Tricera co-founders and managing principals Scott Sherman and Ben Mandell with One Clearlake office tower (Tricera Capital)
    Tricera Capital, partners buy West Palm Beach office tower for $61M
    Tricera Capital, partners buy West Palm Beach office tower for $61M
    David Salomon and 229 Ridgeview Drive, Palm Beach (Google Maps)
    Wealth manager sells Palm Beach house for $9M
    Wealth manager sells Palm Beach house for $9M
    Vice President of investments at Marcus & Millichap C. Todd Everett and The Galleria International (Everett, The Galleria)
    Downtown West Palm Beach office building, parking lot sell for $20M
    Downtown West Palm Beach office building, parking lot sell for $20M
    1747 Van Buren Street in Hollywood and BTI Partners CEO Noah Breakstone (BTI Partners)
    BTI Partners buys Hollywood Bread Building for $11M, plans multifamily tower
    BTI Partners buys Hollywood Bread Building for $11M, plans multifamily tower
    Johnny Gray and 176 Spyglass Lane in Jupiter (NHRA, Pelican Pix)
    Racing team owner sells waterfront Jupiter mansion for $24M
    Racing team owner sells waterfront Jupiter mansion for $24M
    1 South Pine Island Road (Newmark)
    KPC Properties buys Plantation apartment complex for $46M
    KPC Properties buys Plantation apartment complex for $46M
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.