Open Menu

Chetrit Group sells Miami Beach hotel for $42M

Buyer has been operating the Fairwind Miami Beach hotel prior to purchase

Miami /
Sep.September 08, 2021 05:30 PM
By Katherine Kallergis
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
The Fairwinds Hotel and Joseph Chetrit (Getty, Fairwinds)

The Fairwind Hotel and Joseph Chetrit (Getty, Fairwinds)

The Chetrit Group sold a Miami Beach apartment hotel to its operator for $42 million, The Real Deal has learned.

Royal Stays Miami, led by Yedid Buchweld, acquired the 104-key property at 1000, 1020 and 1030 Collins Avenue, according to a source. Royal Stays has been operating the property under a leasehold agreement since 2018.

The deal breaks down to neary $404,000 per room.

The buyer financed the acquisition with a $28 million loan from Maxim Capital Group, brokered by Meridian Capital Group. Maxim Capital Group declined to comment.

Chetrit affiliate CG Fairwinds LLC paid $14.5 million for the three-parcel assemblage in 2012, according to property records. The buildings were developed as far back as 1936, and were renovated prior to the pandemic. They sit on a 0.7-acre lot.

The Art Deco hotel features a rooftop pool, poolside bar and lounge, coffee shop and cafe, according to its website.

Last month, Optimum Development USA sold the nearby Celino South Beach hotel complex at 640 Ocean Drive to a CGI Merchant Group hospitality fund that counts Alex Rodriguez as one of its investors.

Chetrit, led by Joseph Chetrit, has been active in Miami and Miami Beach. The New York-based company recently secured a $62.5 million loan, also from Maxim Capital Group, for its long-planned Collins Park hotel redevelopment in Miami Beach.

In July, Chetrit’s new lender on another Miami Beach property, the shuttered Tides South Beach Hotel, alleged in a foreclosure suit that Chetrit stole $2 million in insurance money tied to damages.

Earlier this year, Chetrit sold a nearly 5,500-unit multifamily portfolio in Florida, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio and Pennsylvania for $390 million, likely freeing up capital for the investment and development company.





    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Chetrit Grouphotel marketHotelsmiami beach

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Renderings of the project Courtesy of Pebb Capital
    JV plans high-end offices at old Bancroft Hotel in South Beach
    JV plans high-end offices at old Bancroft Hotel in South Beach
    Infinity project (Kobi Karp)
    GPI Real Estate wins $6M settlement over failed Sunny Isles Beach project
    GPI Real Estate wins $6M settlement over failed Sunny Isles Beach project
    122 West Dilido Drive (Douglas Elliman)
    Modern two-story home in Venetian Islands sells for $23M
    Modern two-story home in Venetian Islands sells for $23M
    Alejandro Diaz Bazan and Andres Isaias of Andian Group with the property (Bazan)
    Waterfront Miami Beach estate flips for nearly 50% gain in 4 months
    Waterfront Miami Beach estate flips for nearly 50% gain in 4 months
    Michelle Simkins and the waterfront Allison Island home (Getty, Estately / Compass Florida)
    Michelle Simkins, Matthew Sidman flip waterfront Allison Island home for $9M
    Michelle Simkins, Matthew Sidman flip waterfront Allison Island home for $9M
    Christopher Coudron and Benjamin Ling with 135 Palm Avenue in Miami Beach (Bling, LinkedIn, Jeff Miller, One Sotheby’s International Realty)
    Bling Capital founder pays $30M for waterfront Palm Island mansion
    Bling Capital founder pays $30M for waterfront Palm Island mansion
    Mickey Drexler and 4434 N Bay Road (Getty)
    Former CEO of J. Crew and Gap adds to North Bay Road waterfront assemblage
    Former CEO of J. Crew and Gap adds to North Bay Road waterfront assemblage
    From left: Ranee Bartolacci, Nir Meir, the Sunset Islands mansion and Mathieu Massa  (Getty, Google Maps, Mr. Hospitality)
    Trouble in paradise? Wife of former HFZ exec sued over alleged modifications to waterfront Miami Beach rental home
    Trouble in paradise? Wife of former HFZ exec sued over alleged modifications to waterfront Miami Beach rental home
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.