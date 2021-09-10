A global cement conglomerate is expanding its footprint in northwest Miami-Dade.

The Florida arm of Cemex paid $33 million for 152 acres of undeveloped land at Northwest 138th Street and Northwest 127th Avenue near Okeechobee Road, just west of the Florida Turnpike.

Miaprop LLC, an entity managed by Timothy Barket and Kelly Barket Jr., sold the property, records show.

The site is near Cemex’s 6,000-acre FEC Quarry where Cemex processes more than 8 million tons of crushed stone annually. Cemex supplies cement mix for a host of construction activities across Florida, from commercial and residential projects to roads and highways.

Cemex delivered more than 40,000 cubic yards of concrete mix used to build the 450-foot Guitar Hotel at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood.

The site Cemex acquired is near several big real estate projects.

Terra is building the 460-unit multifamily complex Natura Gardens along Northwest 170 Street between I-75 and Florida’s Turnpike near Miami Lakes. The Coconut Grove-based firm also sold 45 acres to Butters Group and Greystar for $53.5 million. The partnership is planning 500,000 square feet of industrial space and a 360-unit multifamily community.

On a vacant triangle between I-17 and the Turnpike’s Homestead extension, Canadian developer Triple Five Group, led by the Ghermezian family, is planning the American Dream Mall. The project entails 3.5 million square feet of retail space, a massive theme park and 2,000 hotel rooms.