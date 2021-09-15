Open Menu

Waterfront Surfside home that set record in January flips for 20% gain

It sold for nearly $7M in January, and just flipped for $8.5M

Miami /
Sep.September 15, 2021 10:30 AM
By Katherine Kallergis
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
9408 Bay Drive

9408 Bay Drive

A waterfront home in Surfside flipped for $8.5 million, marking a new record price, just eight months after trading hands for $6.9 million.

And the previous sale, in late January, had also set a record for single-family home sales in Surfside.

In this latest deal, 9408 Bay Drive LLC, led by Zelman and Leah Oberlander, sold the 6,793-square-foot house at 9408 Bay Drive to Lindsay Rosenwald and Rivki Davidowitz Rosenwald. It traded for 23 percent more than in January.

The house, with seven bedrooms and eight and a half bathrooms, features 50 feet of water frontage and 2,000 square feet of outdoor terrace space, including a rooftop terrace. Sharon Beck of Z Miami Commercial represented the seller, according to an e-blast.

The Oberlanders had acquired the property from spec home developers Reuven and Iris Herssein.

The record for a single-family home sale in Surfside before the two sales of this property was $5.5 million. Condos often trade for much more.

Oceanfront condo sales had been on the rise prior to the deadly collapse of Champlain Towers South at the southern border of Surfside. In early June, a penthouse at Arte sold for $22.5 million.

Flips have become more common in South Florida, as the inventory of high-end homes has declined, while demand has remained high.
https://therealdeal.com/miami/tag/house-flipping

This month, Andian Group sold a waterfront Miami Beach estate for $28.1 million, almost $10 million more than the firm paid for the property in May. That marked a 48 percent increase, though Andian Group renovated the home.

In August, the oceanfront Golden Beach home at 407 Ocean Boulevard sold for $8.2 million, nearly 45 percent more than its previous sale in late December.





    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    home salesHouse Flippingrecordssurfside

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Ex-Miami Dolphins defensive end Andre Branch with the $6 million property (Getty, The Jills Zeder Group)
    Ex-Miami Dolphins player sells non-waterfront Miami Beach home for $6M
    Ex-Miami Dolphins player sells non-waterfront Miami Beach home for $6M
    The now empty lot that was where the Champlain Towers South condo building once stood (Getty)
    Surfside commissioners shoot down proposed land swap with collapse site to create memorial
    Surfside commissioners shoot down proposed land swap with collapse site to create memorial
    After the construction of Eighty Seven Park (Google Maps)
    Before Surfside tragedy, neighboring tower faced opposition, delays over construction impact
    Before Surfside tragedy, neighboring tower faced opposition, delays over construction impact
    Jorge and Darlene Pérez with the home (Compass, Getty)
    Billionaire developer Jorge Pérez sells Coconut Grove mansion for $33M, donates proceeds
    Billionaire developer Jorge Pérez sells Coconut Grove mansion for $33M, donates proceeds
    Bar Invest Group CEO Jacques Barbera and MV Group USA CEO Manny Varas with 440 Costanera Road (Bar Invest Group, MV Group USA)
    Builder sells his Cocoplum home to Bar Invest CEO for $16M
    Builder sells his Cocoplum home to Bar Invest CEO for $16M
    The Surfside Champlain site (Getty)
    Surfside officials agree to carve Champlain site out of planned downzoning
    Surfside officials agree to carve Champlain site out of planned downzoning
    John Ruiz with 530 Arvida Parkway (LPG for One Sotheby’s International Realty, John Ruiz)
    Fresh off Lionheart SPAC merger, John Ruiz drops $25M on Gables Estates mansion
    Fresh off Lionheart SPAC merger, John Ruiz drops $25M on Gables Estates mansion
    Jennifer Valoppi and Christian de Berdouare with 5004 North Bay Road (Getty, LPG/Douglas Elliman)
    Flying the coop: Chicken Kitchen owner sells waterfront Miami Beach spec mansion for $30M
    Flying the coop: Chicken Kitchen owner sells waterfront Miami Beach spec mansion for $30M
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.